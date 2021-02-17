Miller Theatre Announces Extension of LIVE FROM COLUMBIA With Concerts From Attacca Quartet & Regional de NY

Miller Theatre's celebrated, fun and free Pop-Up Concerts resume, with a change of venue. Filmed live in the awe-inspiring Lantern-the top floor venue in the Lenfest Center for the Arts-Miller invites the public to take a virtual front-row seat for performances by world-class musicians. Miller brings Columbia to audiences around the world through these unique digital concert experiences showing the breadth of Miller's programming, while highlighting the iconic beauty of the campus of Columbia University.

In previous Pop-Up Concerts, audiences sat on the Miller stage and enjoyed a free drink during hour-long weeknight concerts, mingling with the musicians and fellow concertgoers after the show. While this season's iteration features a change in setting, it offers the same up-close opportunity to experience music-virtually.

Viewers can tune in to millertheatre.com/live-from-columbia to watch and learn more.

Video premiere: Tuesday, April 6 at 7pm

Attacca Quartet

Amy Schroeder, violin; Domenic Salerni, violin

Nathan Schram, viola; Andrew Yee, cello



The GRAMMY Award-winning Attacca Quartet, praised by The Strad as "stunning" and for possessing "a musical maturity far beyond its members' years," returns after making their premiere at Miller last February. Passionate advocates of contemporary music, the ensemble presents a captivating program featuring the works of four living composers, anchored by Philip Glass' String Quartet, "Mishima."

PROGRAM:

Anne Müller: Drifting Circles (arr. Domenic Salerni) (2019)

John Adams: selections from John's Book of Alleged Dances (1994)

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3 "Mishima" (1985)

Flying Lotus: Suite (arr. Nathan Schram)

ideo premiere: Tuesday, April 27 at 7pm

Regional de NY

Vitor Gonçalves, accordion; Kahil Nayton, cavaquinho; Cesar Garabini, 7-string guitar

Grant Ziolkowski, mandolin; Eduardo Belo, bass; Ranjan Ramchandani, percussion

The incredibly talented Brooklyn-based choro band, Regional de NY, returns to Miller's Pop Up Concerts series to share the choro tradition of Brazilian culture-a highly energetic, improvisational music that is full of joy and deeply grooving.