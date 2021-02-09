Michael Urie and Carly Hughes Join Janet Hubert in Virtual Reading of Douglas Lyons' CHICKEN AND BISCUITS

Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) and Carly Hughes (American Housewife) will join Janet Hubert (Fresh Prince of Bel Air) to star in a virtual reading of Douglas Lyons' CHICKEN AND BISCUITS on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 8:00p.m. (EST) to benefit the Next Wave Initiative.

Lyons' comedy about an African-American family forced to confront their skeletons head on will be directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina). The cast led by Janet Hubert as Baneatta will feature Michael Urie as Logan, Carly Hughes as Brianna, Danny Johnson (Luke Cage) as Reginald, and Devere Rogers (My Spy) as Kenny. Reprising their roles from the Queens Theatre production are Alana Raquel Bowers (What To Send Up When It Goes Down) as Simone, Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Ain't No Mo) as Beverly, and Aigner Mizzelle (Fragments, Lists, and Lacunae) as La'trice.

In CHICKEN AND BISCUITS Baneatta and Beverly attempt to put their sisterly differences aside to bury their father, Bernard. All is well at the funeral until it's revealed that Bernard had not just two daughters, but three. Wig pins loosen, as truths emerge in this family comedy filled naturally with lots of love, shade, and prayer along the way.

The reading will stream live on Saturday, February 27 at 8:00p.m., with a recorded version of the event available to view on demand through March 3. Tickets to the event are donation only and are available at www.59e59.org with all proceeds directly benefiting Lyon's Next Wave Initiative, a new developmental branch of The Directors Company committed to amplifying future Black voices in The American Theatre through scholarships and community engagement.

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS was originally premiered at Queens Theatre in March 2020 before the run was suspended due to Covid-19. The Virtual reading is being produced by The Directors Company in partnership with 59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director).