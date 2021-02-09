Michael Urie and Carly Hughes Join Janet Hubert in Virtual Reading of Douglas Lyons' CHICKEN AND BISCUITS
The reading will take place on on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 8:00p.m. (EST).
Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) and Carly Hughes (American Housewife) will join Janet Hubert (Fresh Prince of Bel Air) to star in a virtual reading of Douglas Lyons' CHICKEN AND BISCUITS on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 8:00p.m. (EST) to benefit the Next Wave Initiative.
Lyons' comedy about an African-American family forced to confront their skeletons head on will be directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina). The cast led by Janet Hubert as Baneatta will feature Michael Urie as Logan, Carly Hughes as Brianna, Danny Johnson (Luke Cage) as Reginald, and Devere Rogers (My Spy) as Kenny. Reprising their roles from the Queens Theatre production are Alana Raquel Bowers (What To Send Up When It Goes Down) as Simone, Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Ain't No Mo) as Beverly, and Aigner Mizzelle (Fragments, Lists, and Lacunae) as La'trice.
In CHICKEN AND BISCUITS Baneatta and Beverly attempt to put their sisterly differences aside to bury their father, Bernard. All is well at the funeral until it's revealed that Bernard had not just two daughters, but three. Wig pins loosen, as truths emerge in this family comedy filled naturally with lots of love, shade, and prayer along the way.
The reading will stream live on Saturday, February 27 at 8:00p.m., with a recorded version of the event available to view on demand through March 3. Tickets to the event are donation only and are available at www.59e59.org with all proceeds directly benefiting Lyon's Next Wave Initiative, a new developmental branch of The Directors Company committed to amplifying future Black voices in The American Theatre through scholarships and community engagement.
CHICKEN AND BISCUITS was originally premiered at Queens Theatre in March 2020 before the run was suspended due to Covid-19. The Virtual reading is being produced by The Directors Company in partnership with 59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director).
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
The State of Broadway: February 2021
We've rounded up all of the latest news on the current state of Broadway for February 2021. Which shows are returning and which are not? What's the st...
Proshot vs Film Adaptation - What's the Difference?
What's the difference between a proshot and a film adaptation? What proshots are coming up? Where can I stream Broadway proshots? What Broadway shows ...
VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- SMASH Brings Broadway to Primetime
On this day we celebrate the premiere of NBC's Broadway-centric drama, Smash, starring Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, ...
ANGELS IN AMERICA Starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield Now Streaming on National Theatre At Home
Angels in America, filmed during its 2017 run at the National Theatre, is now streaming as a part of National Theatre at Home! Angels in America is di...
Governor Cuomo Reveals Details of NY PopsUp, Including Participation from Hugh Jackman, Idina Menzel, Sutton Foster and More!
NY PopsUp, an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the pub...
Broadway Wig Designer Paul Huntley Retires, With DIANA Marking His Final Show
Broadway wig designer Paul Huntley is taking his final bow. Huntley has worked on hundreds of Broadway projects since coming to New York in 1972. Now,...