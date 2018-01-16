Michael Urie-Led HAMLET Finds Full Cast at Shakespeare Theatre Company

The Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) announces the cast and creative team for Hamlet, directed by STC Artistic Director Michael Kahn and featuring acclaimed actor Michael Urie as the tortured Danish prince. Shakespeare's most celebrated tragedy will run January 16-February 25, 2018 at Sidney Harman Hall.

Urie will be joined by an international, award-winning cast including Oyin Oladejo (Star Trek: Discovery) as Ophelia; Robert Joy (King Charles III) as Polonius; Alan Cox (Translations on Broadway) as Claudius; Federico Rodriguez as Horatio; Madeleine Potter (An Ideal Husband on Broadway) as Gertrude and STC Affiliated Artist Keith Baxter as the Ghost.

"I have been eager to explore this masterpiece with Michael Urie as Hamlet," said Michael Kahn, "and now that we have assembled such a deeply talented cast to fill the world around him, I know we are going to see some extraordinary performances. I am happy to welcome back some STC veterans and other gifted artists who will make their debut on our main stage."

In Hamlet, the greatest character of Western literature confronts the meaning of life, the bonds and limits of flesh and blood, and the line between madness and inspiration. In the wake of his father's abrupt death, Hamlet returns home from university to find his personal and political world changed as he never imagined it could-his mother remarried, his uncle on the throne and a world seemingly gone insane. When his father's ghost appears and demands vengeance, the increasingly desperate Danish prince must decide: submit or resist. Accept or avenge. Live or die.

"As artistic director I feel a responsibility to produce classical theatre that resonates with modern audiences and speaks to people across cultures and generations. I want to ignite conversation," said Kahn. "Hamlet is a play about the elusiveness of certainty and the ambivalent nature of revenge, about trust, doubt and finding the truth-or not. I'm curious to see how today's audiences respond to it."

Hamlet is underwritten by the Robert H. Smith Family Foundation. Additional support provided by KPMG LLP. Production support for Hamlet was provided in part by Steve and Diane Rudis. Restaurant Partner: Rosa Mexicano.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Shakespeare Theatre Company's Artistic Director Michael Kahn has directed a wide variety of Shakespearean and classical works for STC, including this season's opening production of Harold Pinter's The Lover and The Collection. His other productions include The School for Lies, The Critic and The Real Inspector Hound, The Metromaniacs, a repertory O. Henry IV, Part 1 and Part 2, Wallenstein, The Government Inspector, Strange Interlude, The Heir Apparent, Old Times, All's Well That Ends Well, The Liar, Richard II, The Alchemist, Design for Living, The Way of the World, and many more. Having brought international works like Headlong's 1984, The National Theatre of Scotland's Dunsinane and The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart and Théâtre de l'Atelier's Les Liaisons Dangereuse to the theatre, Kahn continues to demonstrate the versatility and relevance of STC's theatre programming with this season's productions. In 1991, he created the Free For All, which brings an STC production to audiences completely free of charge every year. In addition to leading STC, he is also the founder of the Academy for Classical Acting at The George Washington University and the former Richard Rodgers Director of the Drama Division at Juilliard. Since the 1960s, Kahn's work has been seen by audiences across the country and the world: in New York City, both on Broadway and Off-Broadway, as well as at both the American Shakespeare Theatre and the McCarter Theatre where he served as Artistic Director concurrently. In 2003, STC performed his production of The Oedipus Plays at the Athens Festival in Greece, where it received standing ovations and critical acclaim. In the summer of 2006, the Company took Kahn's production of Love's Labor's Lost to the Royal Shakespeare Company's "Complete Works Festival" in Stratford-upon-Avon. Kahn was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2013 and has been recognized as an Honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Acclaimed actor Michael Urie (Hamlet) makes his STC debut in the titular role. He is currently starring in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song at Second Stage Theater. He also starred in Red Bull Theater's acclaimed production of The Government Inspector. He originated the role of Alex More in Jonathan Tolins' Buyer & Cellar Off-Broadway, on tour, in London and for the PBS series Theater Close-Up. For this performance he received the Drama Desk Award, Clarence Derwent Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, LA Drama Critics Award and nominations for the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards. New York theatre credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Broadway), Shows For Days (Lincoln Center Theatre), Homos, Or Everyone In America (Obie Award), The Cherry Orchard (Classic Stage Company), Angels in America (Signature), The Temperamentals (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Theatre World awards, Drama League nomination), The Revenger's Tragedy (Red Bull), Another Vermeer (HB Playwrights). Regionally, Urie has worked for Two River, The Old Globe, Vineyard Playhouse, South Coast Rep, Seattle Rep, Folger Shakespeare, Barrington Stage, Hyde Park (Austin), and The Blank (L.A.) FILM: He's Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging(co-director/exec. producer), Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director), and Grantham & Rose (exec. producer). TELEVISION: Gavin Sinclair on Modern Family, Younger, Workaholics, The Good Wife, Hot in Cleveland, Partners and Marc St. James on Ugly Betty. He currently hosts the Logo series Cocktails And Classics. Web series: "What's Your Emergency" (director). Training: Juilliard.

Stage and screen actor Robert Joy (Polonius) returns to STC after his performance as King Charles in last season's production of Mike Bartlett's King Charles III. NEW YORK: Broadway: Side Show, The Nerd, Hay Fever, Shimada, Abe Lincoln in Illinois. Off-Broadway: New York Shakespeare Festival: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Head of Passes, As You Like It, Found a Peanut, The Taming of the Shrew; Playwrights Horizons: Life and Limb, Hyde in Hollywood, Lydie Breeze; Classic Stage Company: Good Night Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet); Drama Dept.: June Moon; Ensemble Studio Theater: Pigeon. REGIONAL: National Arts Centre (Canada): Tartuffe; Kennedy Center: Side Show; Old Globe: Twelfth Night (Malvolio); McCarter Theater: Baby Doll; Kirk Douglas Theater: The Nether (world premiere); American Repertory Theater: Big River (Huck, world premiere); Long Wharf Theater: Privates on Parade; New York Stage and Film: My Andy; Theatre by the Bay: The Tempest (Prospero); La Jolla Playhouse: Side Show, Romeo and Juliet (Mercutio, Drama-Logue Award). FILM: Atlantic City, Ragtime, Desperately Seeking Susan, Fallen, Resurrection, Land of the Dead, The Hills Have Eyes, The Shipping News, Harriet the Spy, Waterworld, Radio Days, among others. TELEVISION: The Blacklist, Grey's Anatomy, The Good Wife, The Mentalist, Masters of Sex, Hand of God, Everybody Loves Raymond, and 8 seasons as Sid Hammerback the medical examiner on CSI:NY.

Celebrated British actor Alan Cox (Claudius) makes his debut at STC after a long career in classical theatre on Broadway, Off-Broadway and in London. NEW YORK: Broadway: Manhattan Theatre Club: Translations. Off-Broadway: Lincoln Center Festival: Opening Skinner's Box; Culture Project: The Seagull; 59E59: City Stories, Playing With Grown Ups, Cornelius; BAM: The Caretaker. REGIONAL: Huntington Theatre Company: Betrayal; Cincinnati Playhouse: Behind the Eye; U.S. Tour: Frost/Nixon; Goodman Theatre: Passion Play. INTERNATIONAL: U.K.: Chichester: Forty Years On; Hampstead: Longing; Barbican: The Tempest; Chester: Much Ado About Nothing; Lyric Belfast: John Bull's Other Island; Jermyn Street: Barefoot in the Park; Theatre Royal Haymarket: The Importance of Being Earnest; Salisbury: Duchess of Malfi; Birmingham Rep: Three Sisters; National Theatre: Enemy of the People, The Seagull. Alan has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Chichester Festival Theatre, Ken Campbell's School of Night and The Wrestling School with Howard Barker. FILM/TELEVISION: The Good Wife, Lucan, John Adams, Margaret, Housewife 49, The Dictator, Contagion, August, Mrs. Dalloway, Young Sherlock Holmes.

Madeleine Potter (Gertrude) has appeared locally at Ford's Theatre and Folger Theatre, in addition to an extensive career on Broadway and London stages. NEW YORK: Broadway: An Ideal Husband (Gertrude, Lady Chiltern, dir. Peter Hall), The Master Builder (Hilde Wangel), A Little Hotel On The Side (Victoire), The Crucible (Abigail), Metamorphosis (Greta, dir. Stephen Berkoff), Coastal Disturbances (Holly), Slab Boys (Lucille), Plenty (Dorcas, dir. David Hare). Off-Broadway: Pygmalion (Eliza Doolittle), Abingdon Square (Marion, dir. Irene Fornes), Richard III (Lady Anne, NYTF), The Playboy of the Western World (Pegeen), Same Old Moon (Brenda), Philadelphia, Here I Come (Katie), Sea Marks (Timothea), Lydie Breeze (Gussie, dir. Louis Malle), Dead, a Love Story (Ruth Snyder, dir. Herbert Berghof), The Silver Fox (Joanna, dir. Herbert Berghof). REGIONAL: Ford's Theatre: The Glass Menagerie (Amanda); Portland Playhouse: Hedda Gabler (Hedda Gabler); Williamstown Theatre: As You Like It (Rosalind). INTERNATIONAL: U.K.: Royal Court Theatre: The Kid Stays in the Picture (dir. Simon McBurney), 4:48 Psychosis (dir. James MacDonald); Edinburgh Festival: Tejas Verdes (one woman play); After Mrs. Rochester (Ella); Electra (Clytemnestra); All My Sons (Anne, dir. Howard Davies); Southwark Fair (Toni, dir. Nicholas Hytner); The Water's Edge (Helen); The Internationalist (Irene); Madame Melville (Ruth); The Maidens Prayer (Cynthia); Shoot; Get Treasure; Repeat (Woman); Mother of Him (Brenda); An Ideal Husband (Lady Chiltern); The Plough and the Stars (Nora). FILM: The White Countess, The Golden Bowl, Slaves of New York, The Bostonians, Chosyu Five, Red Lights, Refuge, Muffin (short), Bloodhounds of Broadway, Two Evil Eyes, The Suicide Club, Hello Again. TELEVISION: Mr. Selfridge, Foyles War, Houdini, Holby City, Midsomer Murders, Dark Matters, Caught in the Act, The Girl in the Cafe, State of Play, The Whistleblower, Crime Story, The Equalizer, Svengali. AWARDS: Silver Peacock for Best Actress with Vanessa Redgrave (The Bostonians). TEACHING: British American Drama Academy (London, Oxford), Rose Bruford, Manchester School of Theatre, FSU study abroad program London.

Oyin Oladejo (Ophelia) makes her STC debut after a robust stage career in Toronto and a primary role in the television series Star Trek: Discovery. INTERNATIONAL: Toronto: Outside the March: Tomorrowlove (Various); Soulpepper: Noises Off (Poppy), Doll's House (Kristine Linde), Spoon River (Various), Happy Place (Samira), Eurydice (Loud Stone), Tartuffe (Dorine), Crucible (Tituba); Roseneath Theatre: In This World (Neyssa); Young People's Theatre: The Power of Harriet T (Harriet Tubman). FILM: Lucky Day. TELEVISION: Star Trek Discovery. AWARDS: Dora Mavor Moore Award (2013). OTHER: Humber College: Metamorphosis (Gregor Samsa), Twelfth Night (Feste), Summerfolk (Vavara); Trey Anthony Studios: 'Da Kink In My Hair (Sherelle). TRAINING: Humber College: Theatre Performance Diploma.

Federico Rodriguez (Horatio) NEW YORK: Public Theater: The Record; Classic Stage Company: A Four-Letter Word; The Bushwick Starr: The Hotel Colors. REGIONAL: Williamstown Theater Festival: Pygmalion (Freddy, dir. Nicholas Martin); Pittsburgh City Theatre: Hope and Gravity. TELEVISION: Recurring on the upcoming season of The Path (Hulu), BULL (CBS), Madam Secretary (CBS). TRAINING: Brown University: BA.

Award-winning Welsh actor and STC Affiliated Artist Keith Baxter (Ghost/1st Player/Gravedigger) returns to STC, where he's played Angelo in Measure for Measure; Antonio in The Merchant of Venice; Henry IV. He also directed The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband, Mrs. Warren's Profession, The Imaginary Invalid, Lady Windemere's Fan, The Rivals, and The Country Wife. NEW YORK: Broadway: A Man for All Seasons, The Affair, Avanti, Sleuth, A Meeting by the River, Corpse. INTERNATIONAL: Stratford, Ontario: Antony and Cleopatra with Maggie Smith; Vershinin; Hamlet. London: Tea and Sympathy, Change of Tune, Where Angels Fear to Tread, You Never Can Tell, The Rivals, Sleuth, Tennessee Williams' The Red Devil Battery Sign (which Williams dedicated to him), Corpse, Barnaby and the Old Boys (which he wrote), Private Lives, Dangerous Corner. FILM: Prince Hal in Orson Welles' Chimes at Midnight. TELEVISION: He starred in Hawaii Five-0. OTHER: His play Cavell was at Chichester Festival Theatre. He directed Rope, Dangerous Corner, Gaslight. AWARDS: Bronze Medal, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (1956); Theatre World Award (1961); Drama Desk Award and Outer Circle Critics Award (Sleuth, 1971). His book My Sentiments Exactly was published in 1998.

Lise Bruneau Player Queen/Cornelius

Paul Cooper (Laertes) will make his STC debut. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: The American Theatre of Actors: Seph. REGIONAL: Guthrie Theater: Concrete Orange; Berkshire Theatre Festival: Design for Living (dir. Tom Story); Arena Stage: The Play About the Baby (The Edward Albee Festival); St. Louis Actor's Studio: Good, King Lear, Blood Brothers (The Labute New Theatre Festival); The Black Repertory of St. Louis: Julius Caesar, Facing the Shadow; Stray Dog Theatre: Psycho Beach Party; Yale School of Drama: Macbeth (Macbeth), Knives in Hens, The Merchant of Venice, Women Beware Women, Paradise Lost, In Arabia We'd All be Kings (Skank). TELEVISION: The Gifted (Fox). TRAINING: Yale School of Drama: MFA. WEB: PaulStillmanCooper.com.

STC Affiliated Artist Gregory Wooddell's (Osric/Marcellus) credits for STC include Othello (2017 Free For All), The School for Lies, Romeo and Juliet, As You Like It, The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband, The Merchant of Venice, Cyrano, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Lady Windermere's Fan, Othello (2015), The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Twelfth Night, The Country Wife, Don Carlos, Richard II, The Comedy of Errors. NEW YORK: Broadway: The Lyons, Cymbeline; Off-Broadway: Vineyard Theatre: Nicky Silver's The Lyons (World Premiere); Encores! at City Center: Girl Crazy; Red Bull Theater: Volpone; Clurman Theatre: Splitting Infinity. REGIONAL: Arena Stage / McCarter Theatre Center: Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (Sherlock Holmes; World Premiere); Philadelphia Theatre Company: Terrence McNally's Some Men (World Premiere); Huntington Theatre Company: David Grimm's Miracle at Naples (World Premiere); Signature Theatre: Cabaret; Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Henry VIII (Henry VIII); Mark Taper Forum: School of Night; Round House Theatre: Stage Kiss, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; Bay Street Theater: Dissonance; Alley Theatre: Gross Indecency; Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis: Much Ado About Nothing, Richard III; Shakespeare on the Sound: Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night's Dream. TELEVISION: Person of Interest, 30Rock, The Good Wife, Third Watch, Guiding Light, One Life to Live, Days of Our Lives. TRAINING: The Juilliard School. WEB: GregoryWooddell.com.

Chris Genebach (Bernardo/Lucianus/Voltemand) returns to STC following roles in Romeo and Juliet; Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2; Measure for Measure (Pompey); The Two Gentlemen of Verona; Julius Caesar (2011 Free For All); Cymbeline; King Lear (Duke of Cornwall); Titus Andronicus (Lucius). NEW YORK: Broadway: Manhattan Theatre Club: Shining City; Off-Broadway: The Duke: Rose Rage: Henry VI, Parts 1, 2 and 3; Manhattan Theatre Club: The Other Side. REGIONAL: Everyman Theatre: Death of a Salesman, A Streetcar Named Desire, An Inspector Calls; Olney Theatre Center: Carousel, Awake and Sing!; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Mr. Burns, A Post Electric Play; Folger Theatre: Twelfth Night, Henry V, Othello, Cyrano, Orestes: A Tragic Romp; Studio Theatre: The Big Meal, Superior Donuts, Shining City; Goodman Theatre: King Lear; Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Short Shakespeare! Macbeth, Rose Rage: Henry VI, Parts 1, 2 and 3, King John, Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night's Dream, Short Shakespeare! Romeo & Juliet; TheatreWorks-Hartford: The Seafarer; We Happy Few: Romeo & Juliet, Hamlet.

Avery Glymph (Fortinbras) returns to STC following his roles in STC: The Tempest,(Mainstage and 2016 Free For All) and Coriolanus, Wallenstein. NEW YORK: Broadway: The Tempest. Off-Broadway: Roundabout: McReele; NY Shakespeare Festival: Antony and Cleopatra, Troilus and Cressida; The Drama Dept.: Hope Is the Thing with Feathers; Lincoln Center Lab: 'Maid. REGIONAL: Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park/Baltimore Center Stage: Shakespeare in Love; Northern Stage: Macbeth; Cleveland Play House/The Old Globe: The Whipping Man ; TheaterWorks Hartford: Race; PlayMakers Rep/Syracuse Stage: Angels in America; Actors Theatre of Louisville: Spunk; Crossroads: Lost Creek Township(Regional Tony Season); Cape Fear Regional Theatre: Fences. FILM: Against the Current, Last Ball, He Got Game, 13 Conversations About One Thing, I'm with Lucy. TELEVISION: Madam Secretary, Forever, Ugly Betty, Oz, Law & Order (orig&CI), The Electric Company, The X-Files. AWARDS: San Diego Critics Circle "Craig Noel" Award Nominee, NAACP Theatre Award Nominee for The Whipping Man. INSTRUCTOR: UNCSA: Summer Acting Intensive. TRAINING: STC Academy for Classical Acting at the George Washington University: MFA

TimeOut Theatre Award nominee Ryan Spahn (Rosencrantz) makes his debut at STC. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Primary Stages: Daniel's Husband, Exit Strategy; Vineyard Theater: Gloria. REGIONAL: Williamstown Theatre Festival; Goodman Theatre; Philadelphia Theatre Company; Actors Theatre of Louisville; Berkshire Theatre Group. FILM: Woven (co-writer), He's Way More Famous Than You (co-writer), Grantham & Rose (writer). TELEVISION: What's Your Emergency (Stage17.tv, co-creator), Ugly Betty. AWARDS: TimeOut Theatre Award (nomination). TRAINING: The Juilliard School.

Rounding out the cast, the Ensemble will be played by:

David Bryan Jackson returns to STC after appearing in Henry IV (Gower/Ensemble), Henry V (Westmoreland), The Merchant of Venice (Solanio), Timon of Athens (Jeweler), Hamlet (Osric). REGIONAL: New Repertory Theatre: Via Dolorosa; Pittsburgh Irish & Classical Theatre: House & Garden; Folger Theatre: Henry IV Part 1, All's Well That Ends Well, Much Ado About Nothing; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Martha, Josie, & the Chinese Elvis; Studio Theatre: The Invention of Love, Privates on Parade, Guantanamo; Olney Theatre Center: Racing Demon, Amadeus, Peter Pan; Signature Theatre: Our Country's Good; Washington Stage Guild: The Old Masters, Magic, The Best of Friends, Lord Arthur Savile's Crime; Scena Theatre: Julius Caesar, Someone Is Going To Come, Greek, The Chairs, The Seafarer, The Persians; Washington Shakespeare Company: Jumpers; Actors' Theatre of Washington: My Night With Reg; Spooky Action Theatre Company: The Two-Character Play. FILM: Dinner With the Alchemist, Her Tango. TELEVISION: The Day Lincoln Was Shot, TURN: Washington's Spies.

Brendan McMahon will make his STC debut. REGIONAL: Pallas Theatre Collective: Assassins; Toby's Dinner Theatre: 1776; Brave Spirits Theatre: Antony and Cleopatra, Maid's Tragedy; 4615 Theatre: Lion in Winter, King John, The Pillowman, The Changeling; Annapolis Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet. TRAINING: Catholic University, BA in Drama.

Kamau Mitchell REGIONAL: Longacre Lea: Whipping, or the Football Hamlet; Arena Stage: A Raisin in the Sun; Constellation Theatre Company: Peter and the Starcatcher; Imagination Stage: Looking for Roberto Clemente; Monumental Theatre Company: Urinetown. TRAINING: Howard University: MFA in Musical Theatre.

Brayden Simpson returns to STC following roles in Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Restoration Plaza: Shakespeare in the Plaza. REGIONAL: Everyman Theatre: Fences; Mosaic Theater Company: Promised Land; Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Midnight Projects, FAIR Presentations. INTERNATIONAL: Songtime Theatre Arts (London): Our Town. FILM: LoveDotCom, In Vivo, Goodbye Charm City. AWARDS: DCMetroTheatreArts Nominated "Best Featured Actor in a Play" for Cory in Fences. TRAINING: NYU Tisch: BFA in Theatre; Business of Entertainment, Media and Technology minor.

The 2017-2018 Shakespeare Theatre Company Acting Fellows will also join the Ensemble:

Jack Henry Doyle, making his STC debut in Twelfth Night. REGIONAL: First Person: How to Field Dress an Android; For Love & Duty Players: The Winter's Tale; Cradle Theatre Company: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Measure for Measure, Henry V, Romeo and Juliet, Love's Labor's Lost. TRAINING: Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts: BFA in Acting.

Chelsea Mayo, making her STC debut in Twelfth Night following understudy roles in King Charles III, Tartuffe, and The Importance of Being Earnest . REGIONAL: Prince George's Shakespeare in the Parks: As You Like It; Quotidian Theatre Company: Doubt; Colonial Williamsburg: Twelfth Night; Chesapeake Shakespeare Company: Richard II, The Merchant of Venice. TRAINING: Vanderbilt University: BA in Theatre and French. WEB: ChelseaMayo.com.

Maggie Thompson, making her STC debut in Twelfth Night. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: HERE Arts Center: Hedda; REGIONAL: Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Julius Caesar, The Merchant of Venice; Theater at Monmouth: Othello, The Learned Ladies, Red Velvet. FILM: Broad Shoulders. TRAINING: Ithaca College: BFA in Acting. WEB: MaggiePeckThompson.com.

Jeff Allen Young, making his STC debut in Twelfth Night. TRAINING: Western Illinois University: MFA in Acting; Southwest Baptist University: BA in Acting.

John Coyne (Set Designer) returns to STC after designing Liesl Tommy's production of Macbeth in the 2016-2017 Season. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Public Theater: Hamlet; Julliard School. REGIONAL: ALLIANCE THEATRE: By The Way, Meet Vera Stark; Dallas Theater Center: Romeo & Juliet, Colossal, Les Misérables, Henry IV, Of Mice and Men, Tartuffe; Guthrie Theater: Charly's Aunt; Old Globe: Rough Crossing; Goodspeed Musicals; Yale Repertory Theatre; Asolo Repertory Theatre; Onley Theatre Center; Triad Stage; Ford's Theatre; California Shakespeare Theater; Center Stage; Geva Theatre Centre; Portland Center Stage; Chautauqua Theater Company. OPERA: San Francisco Opera: Die Meistersingers von Nurnburg, The Ballad of Baby Doe, L'Elisir D'Amore; San Diego Opera: Simon Boccenegra, Cavalleria Rusticana, Pagliacci; Washington National Opera: Die Fledermaus; New York City Opera; Fletcher Opera Theater; Opera Festival of New Jersey; Merola Opera Program; San Francisco Opera Center. OTHER: Director of Scenic Design: University of North Carolina School of the Arts. TRAINING: Yale University: MFA in Scenic Design.

Broken Chord, the team of Sound Designer Daniel Baker and Composer Aaron Meicht, will return to STC after their work on Macbeth, The Taming of the Shrew and Romeo and Juliet. NEW YORK: Broadway: Eclipsed; Off-Broadway: Atlantic Theater Company: Scarcity, The Jammer, The Lying Lesson; Incubator Arts Project: OZET; Labyrinth Theater: The Insurgents; LCT3: Bull in a China Shop; Manhattan Theatre Club: Spirit Control, When We Were Young and Unafraid; Primary Stages: A Lifetime Burning, Harrison TX, Informed Consent; Public Theater: The Good Negro, Eclipsed, Party People; Rattlestick: Stay, Massacre, Charles Ives Take Me Home; Second Stage Theatre: 10 Things to Do Before I Die, The Other Thing; Signature Theatre: The Dance and the Railroad, Appropriate; Women's Project: Lascivious Something, Row After Row. REGIONAL: Actors Theatre of Louisville: The Adventures of Tom Sawyer; Berkeley Repertory: Ruined, Party People; Centerstage: American Buffalo, Pride and Prejudice; Cleveland Play House: Fairfield, How I Learned to Drive; Dallas Theater Center: The Tempest, The Odd Couple, Deferred Action; Hartford Stage: Whipping Man, Gem of the Ocean, Snow Falling on Cedars; Huntington Theatre: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, A Raisin in the Sun; La Jolla Playhouse: Ruined; Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Ruined; People's Light: End Days, A Wrinkle in Time; Trinity Repertory: The Glass Menagerie; Yale Repertory: These Paper Bullets!. FILM: Fall to Rise. WEB: BrokenChord.us.

Costume Designer Jess Goldstein and Lighting Designer Yi Zhao will join the design team. Rounding out the artistic team are Fight Choreographer David Leong; Voice & Text Coach Lisa Beley; Assistant Director, Craig Baldwin; Casting Directors Jack Doulin and Taylor "Sharky" Williams; Casting Director Carter C. Wooddell; Production Stage Manager Joseph Smelser; Assistant Stage Manager, Rebecca Shipman.

