Michael Urie, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brittney Mack & More Set for Second Stage Theater's Fall Gala

Second Stage Theater's Fall Gala celebration will honor Second Stage Board Chair Terry Lindsay and her husband, Bob Lindsay, Co-Founder and Chairman of Lindsay Goldberg. The gala event will take place on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 583 Park Avenue.

The evening's Gala Co-Chairs are Lisa and Dick Cashin, Katherine and Steve Elms, Janet Middleton Montag, Elin and Michael Nierenberg, and John Studzinski CBE. The Honorary Chairs are Katie Couric and John Molner.

The gala will feature a one-night-only show hosted by Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy) and featuring performances by Craig Bierko (Girl from the North Country); Alex Boniello, Zachary Noah Piser, and Will Roland from Dear Evan Hansen; Gabriel Canepa, Kaylin Maggard, Taylor Massa, and Noah Wang from The Juilliard School; Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along); Robi Hager (Spring Awakening); Brittney Mack (Six The Musical); Heather Alicia Simms (Richard III); and Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime, The Man of La Mancha). The evening is directed by Elena Araoz with music direction by Solon Snider Sway.

The gala begins at 6:30pm with cocktails, followed by dinner and the performance at 7:15pm. All funds raised from the evening support Second Stage Theater's artistic programs.

TERRY LINDSAY

has been a Second Stage Board member since 2009 and Board Chair since 2018. Terry is a life-long champion of the arts. She began dancing at age five and today supports young dancers as a Trustee of the Juilliard School. She's also a current member of Variations Dance Company. Along with her passion for performance, Terry is a proven advocate: she co-chaired her reunion campaigns for Stanford University, from which she received her BA, and was on their Overseas Studies Advisory Board for ten years. It was CTG productions in LA, where she grew up, that ignited her love of the stage and belief that theater-immersive, immediate, transporting-is our best legacy, and antidote.

BOB LINDSAY

is the Co-Founder and Chairman of Lindsay Goldberg. Prior to co-founding Lindsay Goldberg, he joined Bessemer Holdings in 1991 and played a central role in building the firm's private equity business, most recently serving as its Managing General Partner. Bob is President and CEO of Bessemer Securities LLC as well as a Director of The Bessemer Group, Incorporated and its subsidiary banks, including Bessemer Trust Company N.A. Bob also serves as a Trustee of the Cold Spring Harbor Biological Laboratory.

SECOND STAGE THEATER 44th SEASON

Second Stage Theater's 44th Season will kick off on October 26 at the Tony Kiser Theater with the New York Premiere of Bess Wohl's CAMP SIEGFRIED, directed by David Cromer and starring Johnny Berchtold and Lily McInerny. The season will also include the Broadway premiere of Larissa FastHorse's THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, directed by Rachel Chavkin, beginning previews in March 2023 at the Hayes Theater, as well as the World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, beginning previews in March 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater. WHITE GIRL IN DANGER is a co-production with Vineyard Theatre.

Second Stage's Tony Award-winning production of Richard Greenberg's TAKE ME OUT, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Tony Award-winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony Award-nominee Jesse Williams, will return to Broadway on October 27 for a limited run at the Schoenfeld Theater.

ABOUT SECOND STAGE THEATER

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, SECOND STAGE THEATER operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American playwrights.

Second Stage recently completed its 43rd season, which included the Tony Award-winning revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out and the New York premiere production of Lynn Nottage's Tony-nominated play Clyde's, as well as the world premieres of Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh and JC Lee's To My Girls. The company's 2021-22 productions received several nominations and awards, including Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play (Take Me Out) and Best Featured Actor in a Play (Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out); the Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Play (Take Me Out), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out) and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Uzo Aduba - Clyde's); the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Projection Design (Shawn Duan - Letters of Suresh); and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Costume Design for a Play (Jennifer Moeller - Clyde's).

Second Stage's first season on Broadway at The Hayes Theater included Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Trip Cullman (Tony nominee for Best Revival of Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role, Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry) and Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

Among Second Stage's 180 productions are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; Mary Page Marlowe by Tracy Letts; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy and Notes From the Field by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier's Play by Charles Fuller; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice and Peter and Jerry by Edward Albee.

The company's more than 170 citations include six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal), Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, ...Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, ...Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 29 Obie Awards, 11 Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Clarence Derwent Awards, 17 Drama Desk Awards, 11 Theatre World Awards, one Dorothy Louden Award, 20 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched "Second Stage Theater Uptown" to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named "The Little Theater" and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

