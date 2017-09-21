Michael Moore is Liking Life on Broadway; Plans for A New Play Underway

Click Here for More Articles on THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Michael Moore, who is currently starring on Broadway in The Terms of My Surrender has been thoroughly enjoying his Broadway debut this season.

He tells the Post, "I feel like the rookie of the year. It's been a thrill to be on Broadway and I ain't going anywhere."

According to Riedel, Moore is currently at work on a play, which he aims to bring to Broadway next season. Currently on the list of names to direct the project is Surrender's Michael Mayer, who is also responsible for Broadway hits like "Spring Awakening" and "American Idiot".

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon Michael Moore makes his Broadway debut in The Terms of My Surrender. The limited 12-week engagement is currently in previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) with an official opening night set for Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender, like Moore's films, will feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

