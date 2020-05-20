Michael Longoria, Billy Tighe and Kristine Reese to Join Tonight's Episode of QUARANTINE CABARET

Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), and Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden) have teamed up to present a weekly virtual cabaret series called Quarantine Cabaret. The two best friends have joined forces to appear in concert online, and each weekly show features a new lineup of guests.

This week's show will welcome Broadway veteran, Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, The Midtown Men) and Broadway married couple Billy Tighe (Pippin, Finding Neverland, Book of Mormon, Wicked) and Kristine Reese (Les Mis, Finding Neverland, Pippin, Wicked). Their infant son, Harrigan Tighe, will also be making an appearance!

Quarantine Cabaret debuted in March as an answer to the national quarantine effort. It streams every Wednesday night at 7 PM EST on both Rachel and Marty's Youtube channels, Facebook pages and Instagram (@therachelpotter). The two Broadway stars, and reality TV competition vets (Star Search and The X factor, respectively), get together from their homes, joined by some of Television and Broadway's best and brightest stars, for interviews, games, and songs. Past guests include Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma, Spring Awakening), Mykal Kilgore (Motown), Brennyn Lark (Les Miserables), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Jamey Ray (Voctave), Christine Dwyer (Wicked) and Matt DeAngelis (Hair, Waitress), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), Laurel Harris (Evita, Jagged Little Pill, Wicked, Beautiful) and Rob Marnell (Beautiful, Tina, Getting the Band Back Together).

Watch this week here:

