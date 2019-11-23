Michael J. Pollard, Broadway Actor in the 1950s and 60s, Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Michael J. Pollard, who performed on Broadway in the 1950s and 60s, has died.
According to the Washington Post, his cause of death was cardiac arrest.
Pollard made his Broadway debut in Leda Had a Little Swan as a performer. He then went on to play Joe Glover in Comes a Day in 1958. The following year, he took on the role of Geoffrey Beamis in A Loss of Roses.
Perhaps his most notable stage credit is the original production of Bye Bye Birdie in 1960, in which he played Hugo Peabody.
Pollard's final Broadway stage appearance was as Marvin in Enter Laughing in 1963.
He also appeared in the Disney musical Summer Magic in 1963.
In addition to his work on the stage, Pollard is known for his television and film work, including as C.W. Moss in Bonnie and Clyde.
Read more on the Washington Post.
