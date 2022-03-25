Michael Hagins Announces Two Productions for June

Michael Hagins, an African-American playwright, director, fight director, actor, and producer, has used the racism and prejudice he dealt with at an early age to fuel his writing, since age 9. When not writing about injustice, Michael has lent his name to over 1,000 plays and films over his artistic career. An avid lover of Shakespeare, Michaels boasts having done every play in the Canon.

Hagins has two productions preparing for June runs:

WORLD PREMIERE: A Shot Rang Out



Thursday, June 23 @ 8:00 pm; Theatre Row Studios (Theatre 2) , NYC

Produced in association with the Downtown Urban Arts Festival

A white police officer is trapped in a warehouse during an increasingly violent protest with a scared Black teen and a disgruntled schoolteacher.

SPECIAL ENCORE PERFORMANCE: S.U.N. in the U.S.A.

Saturday, June 25, @ 2 pm at Theatre Row Studios (Theatre 4), NYC

Michael Hagins' unapologetic envelope-pushing history of how white voices have been speaking for black people since the dawn of our nation and the damage silence has caused a community.



Stephanie Cox-Connelly returns as director along with Duane Ferguson, who created the role of BLACK in the original production. They are joined by Alexandra Doering-Dorival, Gigi Principe, Michael Pichardo, Jeremy Goren, Michael Joseph Whitten, Tiffany Knight, Beth Griffith, Mary Sheridan, Alaina Hammond, Kofi Mills, and Tucker Dally Johnston

S.U.N. in the U.S.A. is a story that looks at history through the eyes of an African-American known as BLACK, who is "kindly" reminded just how good he has it in his time in the United States of America-from the beginning of African slavery to today's culture.

Production stage managed by Stage managed by Sara Minisquero and Adam Sherwin; with costume design by Ellie Raab

THEATRE ROW THEATRES AND STUDIOS ARE LOCATED AT 420 WEST 42ND STREET, NYC

Michael Hagins credentials include: Off-Broadway: The Long Rail North (Soho Rep, FringeNYC); Basement (Roly Poly Productions); Michael is Black and The Renaissance Dueling Plays (Planet Connections Theatre Festivity); The Vengeance Room (FRIGID Festival). Regional credits include Hit and Match (Chicago Fringe, Johannesburg Fringe). Awards include Outstanding Playwriting - Hit and Match, 2013; Outstanding Overall Production of a Solo Show - Michael is Black; Winner of Best Playwriting, Best Director and Best Overall Production of NEPTA Awards for As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will, 2020; Winner - Best Play and Best Streaming Play, Off-Broadway Regional Awards - Hawai'i for A Shot Rang Out. Artistic Director, C.A.G.E. Theatre Company, 2021. Member, Dramatists Guild and an Advanced Actor-Combatant for the Society of American Fight Directors.