Michael Greif to Direct Brandon Victor Dixon and Rachel Bay Jones-Led Production of NEXT TO NORMAL at Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces that Michael Greif, who holds the distinction of being the only director to helm the original Broadway productions of two Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals (RENT and Next to Normal), will return to Next to Normal to direct for the Broadway Center Stage production. Emmy® and Tony Award® nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) joins the production as Dan alongside the previously announced Emmy®, Grammy®, and Tony Award® winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen) as Diana. Tickets are currently on sale for the production running January 29-February 3, 2020 in the Eisenhower Theater.

In addition to the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt won 3 Tony Awards®, including Best Original Score. The musical also garnered three Helen Hayes Awards, including Outstanding Production, during its pre-Broadway run at D.C.'s Arena Stage.

"I'm thrilled to get the opportunity to reinvestigate Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's groundbreaking musical, especially with the inspiring actors Rachel Bay Jones and Brandon Victor Dixon," said director Michael Greif. "I'm pleased that the show is returning to DC. I know the smart, sophisticated audiences there will once again, a decade later, help me understand the musical even more deeply."

Executive Producer and Kennedy Center Vice President of Theater Producing and Programming, Jeffrey Finn, remarked, "I am incredibly grateful to have one of Broadway's most visionary directors join the Broadway Center Stage family to revisit this landmark musical. This is exactly what Broadway Center Stage is all about-bringing outstanding creative teams together with some of the theater's most acclaimed actors to take a new look at beloved Broadway musicals just for Kennedy Center audiences. I could not be more excited."

Next to Normal will feature musical direction by Charlie Alterman (Next to Normal, Pippin), original scenic design by Tony Award® nominee Mark Wendland (Next to Normal, The Rose Tattoo) and adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III (Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man, Tommy, Footloose), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Broadway Center Stage: In the Heights, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, Tommy, Footloose), costume design by Tony Award® nominee Jeff Mahshie (Next to Normal, She Loves Me), and sound design by Tony Award® winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit; Broadway Center Stage: Chess, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, Tommy). Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Next to Normal is presented as a part of Broadway Center Stage-a Kennedy Center-produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, conceived and executive produced by Jeffrey Finn.

The Broadway Center Stage series, now in its third season, has become a hit with both critics and audiences alike with star-studded performances of Footloose, The Who's Tommy, The Music Man, Little Shop of Horrors, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, In the Heights, and Chess. Following Next to Normal, the 2019-20 season will continue with the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, Bye Bye Birdie.

Ticket Information

Next to Normal will play the Eisenhower Theater January 29-February 1 at 8 p.m., February 2 at 7 p.m., and February 3 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on February 1 and 2. Tickets for all performances are on sale through the Kennedy Center box office, the website, or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

www.kennedy-center.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You