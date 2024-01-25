Met Opera Taps Endowment Fund Amid Financial Challenges

The Met Opera hopes to turn around the financial outlook with more performances of popular titles at peak times, amid other changes.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Click Here reports that in response to the unprecedented challenges faced by the performing arts sector, particularly during and after the pandemic, the Metropolitan Opera has announced a series of strategic measures to ensure its continued operation and artistic excellence.

Faced with a significant reduction in ticket revenues and increased operating costs, the Met has been proactive in adapting its strategies to the current arts landscape. "Under the extraordinary financial challenges and circumstances that we're facing, we believed it was the prudent thing to do," said Peter Gelb, the Met's General Manager. "The alternative would be not to perform."

The Met, renowned for its grand opera productions involving lavish sets, star singers, and large orchestras, has faced acute financial pressures. To address these, the Met has embarked on cost-cutting measures and revenue-increasing strategies. This includes tapping into its endowment and implementing recommendations from a pro bono study conducted by Boston Consulting Group.

Key changes include reducing the number of performances, from 215 last season to 194 this season, and revising scheduling to allow for more condensed runs of each opera. This strategic scheduling will enable the company to manage its resources more effectively and have fewer operas in rotation simultaneously.

The Met is also focusing on its most popular titles, such as Puccini’s La Bohème and scheduling these during weekends to maximize revenue. These changes, along with other cost-reduction and targeted marketing efforts, are expected to generate an additional $25 million to $40 million annually.

Founded in 1883, the Metropolitan Opera is one of the world's leading opera companies, known for its innovative productions, talented artists, and dedication to promoting opera as a vibrant and contemporary art form.

Photo: Jonathan Tichler/Metropolitan Opera




