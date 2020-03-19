Met Opera Lays Off All Union Employees, Including Musicians and Chorus

Anastasia Tsioulcas of NPR has reported on Twitter that the Met Opera has laid off all of its union employees. This includes all of its musicians and chorus.

BREAKING: NPR has learned that the Met Opera has laid off all of its union employees, including its musicians and chorus. The Met is the US' largest performing arts organization. More to come online & on air. - Anastasia Tsioulcas (@anastasiat) March 19, 2020

No further information has been announced at this time

The Met is reportedly the US' largest performing arts organization.





