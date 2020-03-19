Met Opera Lays Off All Union Employees, Including Musicians and Chorus

Anastasia Tsioulcas of NPR has reported on Twitter that the Met Opera has laid off all of its union employees. This includes all of its musicians and chorus.

No further information has been announced at this time, but stay tuned as BroadwayWorld will be updating this story as information becomes available.

The Met is reportedly the US' largest performing arts organization.



