Mercer Labs Unveils Valentine’s Day Ticket Packages And Special Exhibition Activations

Mercer Labs, the Museum of Art and Technology, has announced a series of Valentine’s Day ticket packages and on-site activations available from Thursday, February 12 through Monday, February 16. During the holiday period, the museum will also feature Valentine’s-themed visual elements throughout its current exhibition, MAESTROS AND THE MACHINES.

The Valentine’s offerings include a family package priced at $250, which provides admission for two adults and two children, along with four chocolates, two plush monkeys, and two roses. The package is designed for families seeking a shared cultural experience during the holiday weekend.

For couples and friends celebrating Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, Mercer Labs is offering a couples package priced at $156. The bundle includes admission for two guests, two glasses of prosecco, two chocolates, and two roses, positioning the experience as an alternative date-night option within the museum’s immersive exhibition environment.

“These Valentine’s Day packages are designed to bring families, couples, and friends together to experience Mercer Labs while celebrating the relationships that matter most,” said Roy Nachum, artist, co-founder, and creative director of Mercer Labs. “We hope these special offerings encourage visitors to engage with the intersection of art and technology in a new and memorable way during this holiday.”

Valentine’s Day packages are available for purchase online and on site at the museum for the duration of the promotion.

Mercer Labs is open Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Founded as a space for experimentation at the intersection of art and technology, Mercer Labs presents immersive and interactive exhibitions that emphasize collaboration across artistic disciplines. The institution is led by Roy Nachum, whose multidisciplinary practice spans painting, sculpture, sound design, and digital media.