Mental Health Comedy Show YOU ARE NOT ALONE to be Presented at the Magnet Theater

"You Are Not Alone" features a core cast of 8 improvisers and rotates guest storytellers and other artists.

Mar. 15, 2022  

"You Are Not Alone," an uplifting improv show about depression, has persevered throughout the pandemic, taking place over Zoom and in-person. The next "You Are Not Alone" show will take place on April 9th-live at the Magnet Theater (254 West 29th St., New York City, NY 10001). This will be the first "You Are Not Alone" performance after the show's 7-year anniversary last fall.

Produced by actor Aaron Gold at the Magnet Theater, "You Are Not Alone" unites improvisers and artists that battle depression and mental illness in their day-to-day lives. Improvisers create scenes inspired by essays written about personal experiences and show that sometimes laughter really is the best medicine. "You Are Not Alone" features a core cast of 8 improvisers and rotates guest storytellers and other artists.

You can find out more about "You Are Not Alone" at YouAreNotAlone.show.



