Memorial For Gavin Creel To Be Livestreamed Via MCC Theater and Society of London Theatre

Friends and family of beloved Broadway actor Gavin Creel will host a memorial celebration at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th St, NYC) on Monday, December 2nd at 4:00PM EST. The event will be open to the public.

For additional accessibility, the memorial celebration will be livestreamed in the US and the UK. Please note: This celebration will not be available to view on-demand once it has concluded.

MCC Theater will host live streaming access on their YouTube channel in the US at 4:00PM EST:

https://www.youtube.com/live/y6U7LKV7NTk

MCC Theater presented Gavin's original musical Walk On Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space November 13, 2023 - January 7, 2024.

SOLT (Society of London Theatre) will host live streaming access on their YouTube channel (OfficialLondonTheatre) in the UK at 9:00PM GMT:

https://www.youtube.com/live/0yWlMf3vP0g

The Society of London Theatre are proud to be livestreaming the memorial via their Official London Theatre YouTube channel. Gavin Creel was an Olivier Award winner and made a huge impact on the theatre community in London with his passionate charity work, particularly for Acting For Others.

To receive details about admittance to the celebration at the St. James Theatre, please email your name and contact information to: GavinCelebration@BespokeTheatricals.com

Donations in Gavin’s memory are suggested to be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Acknowledging the impact of Gavin Creel on the theater community internationally, the Broadway Theatre Owners Committee has announced that every Broadway theatre will dim its lights on Tuesday, December 3rd at 6:45PM in his honor. MCC will also dim their lights in memory of Gavin Creel in tandem with the Broadway theatres.

Gavin James Creel, luminous and beloved actor, singer, composer, and lyricist, died gracefully at his home on Monday, September 30, 2024. He was 48 years old. As an award-winning Broadway star, he brought irrepressible verve, passion, and boundless energy to his onstage roles while devoting his offstage time to advocacy and community-building.