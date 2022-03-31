Members of the Broadway Community Will Sing LES MISERABLES in Support of Ukraine

This Sunday, members of the Broadway community will gather in Duffy Square to send a message of hope and solidarity to the Ukrainian people.

At 11:30am, the Broadway community and "all who find power in song" are invited to join in a musical vigil to send a message of hope to the people of Ukraine. The gathering will include a performance of Do You Hear the People Sing? from Les Miserables.

Members of the Broadway community will lead the verses, and all will join in for the choruses.

When and Where:

Sunday, April 3 at 11:30am sharp

Broadway & W 47th St.