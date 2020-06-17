Melissa Errico to be Featured on LIVING THE CLASSICAL LIFE

For a special live YouTube premiere on June 20 at 6PM, Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico will join the award-winning show Living the Classical Life as the first distinguished non-classical guest in the series. The episode features her in conversation with her father, Dr. Michael Errico, a surgeon and still performing classical pianist. Recorded before the quarantine which has separated them from making music together as they have done since she was a child, Melissa performs the last song of the late French legend Michel Legrand, and Sondheim's "Not While I'm Around" - accompanied by her Dad - for the cameras. She also discusses the classical roots of her musical passions and the music she sings, her love of art, growing older within a demanding industry, being a mother and the balance of life.

Tune in on Saturday, June 20 for the livestream at 6PM on Living the Classical Life's YouTube channel; father & daughter, from their separate quarantines, will join a live chat at 6PM on YouTube as part of the Father's Day weekend premiere. Living the Classical Life YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTU7G-W_q3OlcLxkERIVweQ

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated actress, singer and author who contributes regularly to The New York Times, and is known for her starring roles on Broadway, including "My Fair Lady," "High Society" and "Les Miserables". Errico's history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in "Sunday In The Park With George" at The Kennedy Center, and she has since co-starred as Clara in "Passion" at Classic Stage Company and in the NY City Center Encores! production of the Sondheim/Rodgers musical "Do I Hear A Waltz?" In April 2020, she appeared in the much-talked about Sondheim 90th Birthday Concert with Broadway.com and in May, was featured on the PBS Poetry in America episode about Sondheim which featured Melissa singing "Finishing the Hat." In addition to Sondheim, nothing in her work has been more constant than her association with composer Michel Legrand. Having starred in his sole Broadway show, "Amour", she went on to collaborate with him on the iconic album "Legrand Affair". After his death in 2019, she was asked to write his eulogy by The New York Times and was then invited to be the sole American performer in the extraordinary two-day memorial to Legrand held in April, 2019 at Paris' Le Grand Rex Theatre. Warner Music/Ghostlight Records recently reissued her symphonic album, which Legrand arranged & conducted, as "Legrand Affair (Deluxe Edition)." She has been keeping busy through these difficult months by offering multiple live-streams and conversations, teaching master classes for students across the country and producing a delicious at-home cooking show "The Honest Cook" on Instagram, which she chronicled in an essay for Variety magazine.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You