Melbourne Fringe to Present AN EVENING WITH JK, A New Play Centered on JK Rowling

Melbourne Fringe is set to present the new play An Evening with JK, running from October 18-October 22. 18 - 22 Oct.

Transgender activist and playwright Anna Piper Scott stars in new work that asks, "How did one of the world's most celebrated authors become one of the most hated?"

Scott stars as JK, a renowned children's book author, who sits down for an interview to discuss her controversial political views.

Opposite Scott’s 'JK Rowling,' a "cisgender" actor will play a transgender interviewer, which Scott, according to UnHerd, hopes will ensure that the audience’s "natural empathy for cis people is placed on the trans character, and people’s natural distrust of trans people is placed on the TERF character, and we’re able to exploit where people’s empathy normally lies."

Learn more about the production Click Here.