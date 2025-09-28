Melba Moore to Release Memoir in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner and three-time Grammy nominee Melba Moore is releasing a memior titled "This Is It – Marvelous...And Getting Better," chronicling her wide-ranging career from Harlem to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The title references one of her famous songs, "This Is It," one of many well-known hits like "You Stepped Into My Life," "Read My Lips," and "Fallin'."

The memoir will dive into the many new directions Moore took her career in over five decades, including her various Broadway credits (HAIR, Purlie (which she won the Tony award for her performance in), and Les Miserables, among others).

Notably, Moore was the first Black woman to replace a white actress in a leading role in a Broadway production, taking over for Diane Keaton as Sheila in HAIR.

The description recommends the book "if you want to be motivated when you thought were about to give up."

The memior will be available to purchase on Amazon Books in November, with pre-orders on the way.