Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago

The production will run April 30th through June 2nd, 2024.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

The world-premiere Chicago production of the drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy, DEATH BECOMES HER will star Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty as “Madeline Ashton,” and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as “Helen Sharp.”

DEATH BECOMES HER will play a pre-Broadway engagement in Spring 2024 at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre from April 30 – June 2, 2024 and will be part of the upcoming season subscription package, to be announced in full on September 6.

DEATH BECOMES HER features an original score by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, a book by Marco Pennette, and music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. DEATH BECOMES HER will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored… and a grudge to last eternity.

Starring Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, Smash) and Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster), Death Becomes Her, based on the classic 1992 film, is a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy about friendship, love, and burying the hatchet…again, and again, and again.

The design team for DEATH BECOMES HER includes Derek McLane (Sets), Paul Tazewell (Costumes), Justin Townsend (Lights), Peter Hylenski (Sound), and Paul Kieve (Illusions).

DEATH BECOMES HER is produced by Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), overseen by Jimmy Horowitz (Chairman of Business Affairs and Operations, NBCUniversal), and led by Chris Herzberger (Senior Vice President, Universal Theatrical Group). UTG’s Vice President of Creative Development and Production, Lowe Cunningham, oversees on behalf of UTG.

DEATH BECOMES HER is based on the Universal Pictures film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan. For more information visit: DeathBecomesHerBroadway.com.

Current Broadway In Chicago subscribers can renew starting tomorrow, September 6, by visiting BroadwayInChicago.com or calling (312) 977-1717. New subscriptions will go on sale to the public on October 4. DEATH BECOMES HER individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Group tickets for 10 or more are on sale now by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
 




