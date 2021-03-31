Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Adrienne Walker Has a Passion for Plants and Audra McDonald!

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway's Adrienne Walker, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the most fun shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

I once had a fan ask me to sing Destiny's Child Independent Women!

Who are you a super fan of?

I am a super fan of any woman who is unapologetically herself. Audra McDonald is at the top of my list!

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I'm a plant mama! I'm constantly checking on my plants and daydreaming about new plants all of the time.

When it's finally announced that Broadway is returning, what's the first thing you'll do?

Go to the gym and start a clean eating plan! Hahaha! Things have a gotten a bit soft over the past year.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

If I had my pick... I'd say Caroline, or Change! I've wanted to see that show for quite some time now!

Adrienne is so excited to bring a little of Broadway and Disney into your homes! She is a Broadway actor and vocalist based in New York and most known for her performances as Nala in Disney's The Lion King and as Hattie in Roundabout Theatre's Broadway revival of Kiss Me Kate. Adrienne will return to The Lion King once Broadway has re-opened to the public.