Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Adrianna Hicks Is Ready to Pick Up with Her Reign at SIX

Today, we're getting to know one of Broadway's queen bees, Adrianna Hicks, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shoutout that a fan has requested of you so far?

I think the most fun shoutout request I've had so far was when the parents of a 9 year old girl asked me to give her a shout out for her birthday. I just love hearing how much musical theatre influences people of all ages.

Who are you a super fan of?

I am a super fan of all things Disney! Lol. I'm just a big kid at heart!

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

That I am obsessed with bubble tea and candles! #goodstuff

When it's officially announced that Broadway is coming back, what's the first thing you'll do?

Probably start warming up (lol), if I'm honest! I am so looking forward to coming back to my Broadway home and performing again.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

SIX, actually! (If I was able to be in two places at once. LOL) Because I truly believe that the support of the Queendom has no comparison. And when opening night for our show happens, I feel like it is going to be an experience that will be etched in my memory forever.

Adrianna's Broadway debut was in the revival of The Color Purple, working alongside Jennifer Hudson and rising star, Cynthia Erivo. She is currently cast as Catherine of Aragon in the Broadway production of SIX.