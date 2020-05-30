Meet the Next on Stage Top 15 Contestants - Willem Butler

Meet Next on Stage College Contestant, Willem Butler!

Graduation Year: 2022

School: Elon University

Charity He's Competing For: The Alzheimer's Association

Favorite Past Roles: Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beast in Beauty and the Beast, Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can

Dream Roles: Quasimodo (professionally), Jack Kelly in Newsies, or originate a role in a Disney musical

A Performer He Looks Up To: Michael McElroy

This Week's Video:

Vote for Willem HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 10 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 3rd. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 4th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

