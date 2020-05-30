Meet the Next on Stage Top 15 Contestants - Willem Butler
Meet Next on Stage College Contestant, Willem Butler!
Graduation Year: 2022
School: Elon University
Charity He's Competing For: The Alzheimer's Association
Favorite Past Roles: Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beast in Beauty and the Beast, Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can
Dream Roles: Quasimodo (professionally), Jack Kelly in Newsies, or originate a role in a Disney musical
A Performer He Looks Up To: Michael McElroy
This Week's Video:
Vote for Willem HERE!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Voting for the top 10 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!
Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 3rd. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 4th.
Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
Weekly Polls: Which Iconic Broadway Dress Is Your Favorite?
We want to hear your opinion in our weekly polls! Do you share the same opinion as the rest of our readers? Take this week's poll: which iconic Broadw... (read more)
Governor Cuomo Announces New York City Will Begin First Phase of Reopening
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in today's press conference that New York City will begin its first phase of reopening on June 8. This means ... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More- Live Now!
Hairspray Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch today at 2:00pm EST and be available for 48 hours. The ... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Young Vic's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Starring Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster
Watch the Young Vic's hit production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and B... (read more)