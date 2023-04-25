Meet the Cast of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW, Beginning Previews Tonight!

The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan officially begins performances tonight, April 25. Meet the cast below!

The production opens on Thursday, April 27, at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This will be its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years.

is an award-winning actor, producer, and musician. He is an alumnus of The Juilliard School and has performed in The Public's Shakespeare in the Park productions of Two Gentleman of Verona and Romeo and Juliet. Isaac headlined The Public Theater's summer production of Hamlet directed by Sam Gold and has appeared on the stage in Grace at MCC, Beauty of the Father at MTC, and We Live Here at MTC. Isaac was nominated for a 2022 SAG and Emmy Award for his role in the HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage. He earned a Golden Globe Award for his role on the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero and an Independent Spirit Award and Golden Globe Nomination for his work in the Coen Brothers' film, Inside Llewyn Davis. Additional film and television credits include A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, Operation Finale, At Eternity's Gate, The Card Counter, Dune, Moon Knight.

Rachel Brosnahan (Iris Parodus Brustein)

is thrilled and deeply honored to be a part of bringing Lorraine Hansberry's brilliant play back to Broadway. Broadway: The Big Knife. Off Broadway: The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window (BAM), Othello (NYTW) Regional: Up (Steppenwolf). Notable television and film credits include: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, SAG Awards), "House of Cards" (Emmy nomination), "Manhattan", "Olive Kitteridge", Dead for a Dollar, I'm Your Woman, The Courier, Patriots Day, Louder Than Bombs.

Off-Broadway: The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown Theater Festival), Connected (59E59). Television: "Shining Vale" (Saturn Award Nominee), "Dickinson," "The Mist," "Insatiable, Jessica Jones," "The Blacklist," "Bull," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order." Film: I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix), Rainy Day in New York, Here and Now, Plan B (Hulu). Upcoming: Happiness for Beginners (Netflix), Asleep in My Palm, Three Birthdays. She is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut!

recently made his television debut as a young Barack Obama on the Showtime limited series "The First Lady." He went to NYU Tisch as an undergrad for drama and studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. He also double-majored in math and computer science and recently completed a Masters in Computer Science at NYU Courant. De Niro was born in Los Angeles and raised in New York City.

Broadway debut, following BAM production. Originated roles in premieres of Lobby Hero (Lortel nomination), The Realistic Joneses, THIS, Ripcord, The True, The Remains (Hayes nomination), I'm Revolting, plus Sam Gold's Othello, Ivo van Hove's Hedda Gabler, and Austin Pendleton's Ivanov. Film and television includes: Flirting with Disaster, The Ice Storm, The Sixth Sense, A Price Above Rubies, Finding Forrester, Series 7, Detroit, "Dirty Sexy Money," "Six Feet Under," "Madam Secretary."

Broadway: Tootsie (Tony Nomination), Cyrano de Bergerac. Off-Broadway and select regional: Assassins (CSC), Tumacho (Clubbed Thumb), The Odyssey (Public/Delacorte), The Taming of the Shrew (TFANA), Fiasco Theater's Into the Woods (Lortel nomination), Cymbeline, Two Gentlemen of Verona (St. Clair Bayfield Award), Measure for Measure, The Imaginary Invalid, Twelfth Night. Television: The Gilded Age, Lincoln Rhyme, Elementary, The Good Wife, The Good Cop, The Knick. MFA Brown/Trinity, Fiasco Theater core company.

Broadway: Junk (Lincoln Center). Other theater includes: Anatomy of a Suicide (Atlantic), Plano (Clubbed Thumb), A Play Is a Poem (Mark Taper Forum), The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (Goodman, Jeff nomination), A Delicate Ship (Playwrights Realm), Everything You Touch (Rattlestick), You Got Older (Page 73), Finks (EST- Drama Desk nomination). Recent Television/Film: Breaking, HBO's Bad Education, "Fleishman Is in Trouble," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Dead Ringers. BA & MFA Brown University. For Anita.

Off-Broadway: Mrs. Warren's Profession (Gingold Theatrical Group), F*cking A (Signature Theatre), Pericles (dir. Trevor Nunn, Theatre for a New Audience), Volpone (Red Bull Theater). Regional: Miss You Like Hell (Center Stage), The Guard (City Theatre), Julius Caesar (Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis), Othello (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ), Electra (Hartford Stage), PaulRobeson (TheaterWorks), Ajax (dir. Peter Sellars, American National Theater), Gal Baby (dir. Kenny Leon, Alliance Theater). Television: "Search Party" (HBO Max), "Elementary" (CBS), "Ed" (NBC), "Third Watch" (NBC), "Soul Food" (Showtime).

Joey Auzenne (u/s Alton Scales, Max)

is excited to make his Broadway debut. NY theatre: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (BAM), Our Lady of 121st Street (Signature), Addressless (Rattlestick) Regional: Kingdom (Old Globe) TV: RAMY, Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu), House of Cards (Netflix), New Amsterdam (NBC)

Broadway's Disgraced, Mauritius, Big Knife (u/s). Theatre includes Cal In Camo, How To Make Friends and then Kill Them (Rattlestick), Laugh It Up (Cherry Lane), Everything Is Ours, Recall, Fish Eye (Colt Coeur). Select Film/Television: Aya, Settle, Crazy Glue, "Blindspot," "Law & Order." www.katyacampbell.co

Gregory Connors (u/s Sidney Brustein, David Ragin, Wally O'Hara)

Off-Broadway: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (BAM), Coriolanus (The Public Theater). Regional: Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Studio Theater). Television: "The Good Fight" (CBS), "FBI: Most Wanted" (CBS), "The Blacklist" (NBC). Training: MFA, NYU Tisch Graduate Acting, BS Mechanical Engineering, The University of Akron.

BRONTË ENGLAND-NELSON (u/s Gloria Parodus, Iris Paradus Brustein)

Broadway: Three Tall Women (u/s, Golden Theater). New York: Acolyte (59E59), McCourt (The Chain). Regional: Detroit Red (ArtsEmerson), Cadillac Crew (Yale Rep), Kleptocracy (Arena Stage). Television: Blindspot (NBC), Law and Order: SVU (NBC). BA, UC Santa Cruz. MFA, Yale School of Drama.