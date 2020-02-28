Meet the Cast of HANGMEN - Now in Previews on Broadway!

Hangmen is officially in previews on Broadway!

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen marks McDonagh's seventh play to be produced on Broadway and his return to the stage following his BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning and Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. Hangmen will officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

The complete cast for the Broadway premiere of The Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Hangmen features Mark Addy as Harry, Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Ryan Pope as Charlie and Dan Stevens as Mooney, joined by understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

MARK ADDY (Harry)

West End Theatre: Collaborators (Olivier Award nomination) London Assurance; Fram; Wild Oats; The Trackers of Oxyrhynchus; Much Ado About Nothing; The Shaughraun; Bartholomew Fair; Ghetto; and Donkeys' Years. Regional: The Hypocrite; The Nap; Mail Order Bride; Passion Killers; April in Paris; The Office Party; Up and Under; Bouncers; Up 'n' Under II; One Over the Eight; Moll Flanders; and Three Sisters. Film: The More You Ignore Me; Downton Abbey; The Full Monty; The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas; Jack Frost alongside Michael Keaton; Down to Earth; The Order and A Knight's Tale with Heath Ledger; Gurinder Chadha's It's a Wonderful Afterlife; Barney's Version with Dustin Hoffman; and Ridley Scott's Robin Hood. Television: Mark began his career appearing in award-winning comedies such as "The Thin Blue Line." Other credits include U.S. hit series "Still Standing" and Anand Tucker's critically acclaimed "Red Riding: 1983." Mark has appeared in HBO's "Game of Thrones" alongside Sean Bean as King Robert Baratheon. His most recent television credits include "Trollied"; "Atlantis"; "New Blood"; "Jericho" and BBC's "Young Hyacinth." He will next be seen in ITV's "White House Farm," directed by Paul Whittington.

is a double Olivier Award winner and a Tony Award and four-time Olivier Award nominee. Theatre credits include Mame; Follies (Olivier Award nomination); Ruthless The Musical; Mrs Henderson Presents (Toronto/West End/Theatre Royal Bath - Olivier Award nomination); The Hypochondriac; End of the Rainbow (West End/Tour/Broadway - winning the Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and BroadwayWorld Award L.A., nominated for a Tony and Olivier Award); La Cage aux Folles (WhatsOnStage Award); Hairspray (Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award); Les Misérables; High Society (Olivier Award nomination); Cash on Delivery; She Loves Me (Olivier Award); Breezeblock Park; Amid the Standing Corn; Carousel (Manchester Evening News Drama Award); A Midsummer Night's Dream; The Merchant of Venice; Much Ado About Nothing; Working Class Hero; and Educating Rita. Television credits include "The Bay"; "Casualty"; "Scott & Bailey"; "Burn It"; "New Tricks"; "Vincent"; and "The Royal." Films include Shirley Valentine; Deep Red Instant Love; and Knights & Emeralds. Recordings include Forever England, People Like Us, and The Snowfield, and she is the voice of Bridget Jones (Bridget Jones's Diary and The Edge of Reason), for which she received the International Audie Award for Best Comedy Actress.

made his first big-screen appearance in This Gospel According to Vic. Ewen has worked with a wide range of both mainstream directors and auteurs such as Mike Leigh (Naked), Harmony Korine (Julien Donkey Boy), Michael Winterbottom (Forget About Me), Ridley Scott (Black Hawk Down), Woody Allen (Match Point), and Guy Ritchie (Snatch). Other film credits include Judge Dredd, Mojo, The Acid House, Pearl Harbor, Hallam Foe, Around the World in 80 Days, Get Santa, Trainspotting, Trainspotting 2, and Wonder Woman 1 & 2. Most recent TV credit is "Will" for TNT. He recently wrapped the upcoming feature film Creation Stories, with Nick Moran directing and Danny Boyle exec producing.

Broadway debut. Off-Broadway & Regional: Hangmen (Atlantic Theater), Indian Summer (Playwrights Horizons), Becky Nurse of Salem (Berkeley Rep). Selected past film work includes The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Super Dark Times, and As You Are. Owen has recurred on FX's "The Americans" and HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," among other television series. He is a founding member of the art collectives Zoo City and 999 [Triple Nine].

Theatre credits include three solo shows; Sacred Elephant (Off-Broadway), I Am My Own Wife and I Was King, as HRH the Duke of Windsor. The Tempest (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Merchant Of Venice, Twelfth Night, Betrayal, Doubt, The Dice House (West End), Amadeus, Stones In His Pockets, Sarcophagus, M.Butterfly, Equus, The Bacchae, Another Country, Buried Child, Cowboy Mouth. Film: Flytrap, Skin, Retribution, Doomsday, Lord Of War, Forgiveness, A Good Man In Africa. TV includes: American Gods, The Blacklist, Blindspot, Infinity Train, Gotham, Salem, Hannibal, Black Sails, Women In Love. A British actor, his stage, screen and voice work has collectively won 13 awards & many nominations, including six Fleur Du Cap Awards for Best Actor. Hangmen marks his Broadway début.

can most recently be seen alongside Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in Peter Cattaneo's Military Wives. She has recently finished filming Michaela Coel's January 22nd for HBO and the second season of "A Discovery of Witches" for Sky Atlantic. Earlier this year, she shot the feature film Enola Holmes, starring and produced by Millie Bobby Brown. Gaby graduated from ALRA, and during her time there, won the coveted Laurence Olivier Bursary Award. Before she finished, she landed a leading role in a new play, Scarlett, which premiered at Hampstead Theatre in London.

Broadway debut. Josh Goulding trained with the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain before studying theatre at Warwick University and the Yale School of Drama. Afterwards, he moved to New York to work in the literary department of the Signature Theatre before committing fully to acting, most recently appearing Off-Broadway in Trainspotting (Roy Arias Stages) and The Price of Thomas Scott (Mint Theater, Theatre Row). Other credits include Uninvited (Edinburgh Fringe/New Diorama Theatre, London), All's Well That Ends Well (MaineStage Shakespeare), and Carnal (The New School). Josh would like to thank his dear family and friends for their continued love, guidance, and support.

Theatre: The Provoked Wife; Venice Preserved; The Country Wife; The Ferryman (2018 Olivier Award Nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role); Love's Labour's Lost/Won Tour; Hangmen; Orson's Shadow; Love's Labour's Lost; Love's Labour's Won; The Libertine; Donkey's Ears; Unscorched; White Rabbit Red Rabbit; A Walk On Part; Behud; Onassis; His Dark Materials; The Winter's Tale; Aristo; Hapgood; Absurdia; The Eleventh Capital; Uncle Vanya; A Journey to London; A Midsummer Night's Dream; The Taming of the Shrew; Neville's Island; Arcadia; Murmuring Judges; Racing Demon; The Front Page. Feature films: Heart of Lightness; Skyfall; Leave to Remain; Thunderpants; Firelight. Television: "Catherine the Great"; "Rillington Place"; "Victoria"; "Witless"; "Todd Margaret"; "The Escape Artist"; "Whitechapel"; "Big Bad World"; "Silk"; "Holby City"; "Criminal Justice"; "Fallout"; "Heartbeat"; "Doctors"; "Broken News"; "Brief Encounters"; "My Family"; "Peep Show"; "EastEnders"; "The Estate Agents"; "Lee Evans: So What Now?"; "The Bill"; "Chambers"; "The Peter Principle"; "Roy Dance Is Dead"; "Kiss Me, Kate"; "People Like Us"; "Boyz Unlimited"; "Duck Patrol"; "Keeping Mum"; "Dad"; "Sometime, Never"; "Pure Wickedness."

Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Barrymore Theatre); Travesties (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: Hangmen (Atlantic Theater); Muswell Hill (Barrow Group). Regional: Twelfth Night; Present Laughter (both at Two River Theatre); Taking Steps (Barrington Stage); Bedroom Farce (Huntington); Twelfth Night (Centerstage); Stones in His Pockets (Hudson Stage); Hit-Lit (Queens Theatre); The Illusion (Triad Stage); Sisters Rosensweig (Capital Rep); Romeo and Juliet; The Real Thing; Amadeus (Northern Stage). National Theatre, London: The Coast of Utopia; His Girl Friday; Tartuffe; The Wonders of Sex; and The Country Doctor. Other London theatre includes Diana of Dobsons'; The Skin Game; The Years Between; and Factors Unforeseen (Orange Tree Theatre); Torn (Arcola); and State of Innocence (Theatre503). Film and television includes the upcoming "Plot Against America" (HBO); "The Blacklist"; "Dark Shadows"; "Believe"; and the original BBC series of "The Office"; as well as "Waking the Dead"; "EastEnders"; "Shakespeare's Happy Endings"; "Silent Witness."

created the role of "Arthur" in the Atlantic Theater production of Hangmen. Broadway: Anything Goes; A Touch of the Poet; Noises Off; Kiss Me, Kate; Moby Dick; Photo Finish; Otherwise Engaged; Spokesong; Bedroom Farce; Amadeus; The Homecoming; London Assurance; and Golden Child. Off-Broadway: Me and My Girl (Encores!); Allegro; and Damn Yankees (Encores!); The Language Archive; Engaged; The Rear Column; Close of Play. Regional: Lettice and Lovage (National Tour); Quartermaine's Terms (Williamstown); Trying (Walnut Street Theatre); Heartbreak House (BTF); Racing Demon (Guthrie Theater); The Circle (Westport Country Playhouse). Film: The Shawshank Redemption, Thinner, Donnie Brasco. TV: "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "The Good Wife," "Person of Interest," "Madam Secretary," "Elementary." He has narrated concerts and recordings with Igor Stravinsky, Glenn Gould, and the Juilliard String Quartet.

Theatre: A Very, Very Very Dark Matter (Bridge Theatre); Baskerville - Liverpool Everyman, To Kill A Mockingbird - Regents park and Barbican, A Streetcar Named Desire and Saturday Night and Sunday Morning - Royal Exchange Theatre, Hangmen (also West End) and Breathing Corpses - Royal Court, Watching The Detectives - Library Theatre Manchester, Parting Shots - Stephen Joseph Scarborough, Meat and Crash - Theatre Royal Plymouth. Television: "Curfew," "Motherland," "Victoria, Casualty," "Ashes to Ashes," "The 4 o'clock Club," "Doctors," "Stepping Up," "The Midnight Beast," "Body Farm," "Ideal," "Holby City," "Sharps Peril," "The Royal Today," "Funland," "Skins," "Shameless," "Clocking Off," "Happiness," "My Hero," "City Central," "The Lakes," "The Bill." Film: Peterloo, The Unseen, United We Fall, A Feld in England, Elevator Gods, Looking for Eric, Dope Opera, County Kilburn, Velvet Goldmine.

Screen Actors Guild Award winner Dan Stevens made his Broadway debut opposite Jessica Chastain in The Heiress. Mr. Stevens' other theatre credits include Arcadia; Every Good Boy Deserves Favour; The Vortex; Hay Fever; The Romans in Britain; Much Ado About Nothing; and As You Like It (U.K. and U.S. tour). TV credits include the critically acclaimed "Legion"; "High Maintenance"; "Downton Abbey"; "Sense and Sensibility"; "Maxwell"; "Marple"; "Dracula"; "The Line of Beauty"; and "Frankenstein." Dan's film work includes The Call of the Wild; Lucy in the Sky; Her Smell; Apostle; Permission; The Man Who Invented Christmas; Beauty and the Beast; Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb; Norman; The Ticket; The Guest; and A Walk Among Tombstones. Audiobooks include The Time Keeper; Casino Royale; The History of a Pleasure Seeker; My Dear, I Wanted to Tell You; War Horse; Wolf Hall; and The Angel's Game.

Thrilled to be a part of this company and on Broadway for the first time, having done mostly film and TV recently. Credits include Taking Woodstock, "Law & Order" (obviously), "Bull," "The Get Down," lots of indie films you haven't seen, national campaigns for Mercedes-Benz, Nespresso, Vogue. Worked with NYC theater companies Less Than Rent and Primitive Grace. Trained in London and NYC. Thanks, SirenSong Entertainment. For mum.

Peter Bradbury (U/S Inspector Fry/Guard, Charlie/Guard, Bill/Doctor, Pierrepoint)

Broadway: The Ferryman, Travesties, Farinelli and the King, The Cherry Orchard, Long Day's Journey, Hughie, King Charles III, The Elephant Man (also West End), Casa Valentina, Cyrano, Picnic, Mrs. Warren's Profession, The Championship Season, Norman Conquests, A Man for All Seasons, Present Laughter, Hedda Gabler, The Caine Mutiny, The Herbal Bed. Off-Bway, Regional: Extensive. TV: "The Blacklist," "Deception," "Shades of Blue," "Boardwalk Empire," "Homeland," "House of Cards," "Sally Hemings," "Rubicon," "Rescue Me," "Unforgettable," "White Collar," "Law & Order"

trained at Royal Academy of Music, did a year in The Sound of Music (West End) and moved to USA. Select credits: Belle of Belfast (Cherry Lane), Ernest in Love (Irish Repertory Theatre), The Importance of Being Earnest (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Noises Off (Shakespeare Theatre NJ), Sight Unseen (Old Globe), TV: "The Loudest Voice" (Showtime). She has written comic songs including "Inappropriate" - a pre-cursor to #metoo. Feel good about yourself without needing a reason. J & A you are the best.

Broadway: Ink, The Ferryman, The Importance of Being Earnest, Waiting in the Wings. Off-Broadway: London Assurance, The Seafarer, (Irish Rep); House and Garden (MTC). Regional (among others): The Guthrie, Palm Beach Dramaworks, N.J. Shakespeare Festival, Westport. UK: National Theatre, West End. Australasia: Sydney Theatre Company, The Court (N.Z.). Colin has taught and guest directed in London, San Diego and Beijing.





