Meet the Cast of ENGLISH, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Sanaz Toossi's English, directed by Knud Adams, is officially coming to Broadway! English will begin preview performances tonight, Friday, January 3, 2025, and open officially on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the Todd Haimes Theatre.
The Broadway premiere of English will feature the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”
This Pulitzer Prize – winning comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?
Meet the cast of English below!
Tala Ashe - Elham
received a Best Actress Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance in English, Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama at the Atlantic Theater Company and will reprise her role for the Broadway transfer in 2025. For five years, Tala was a series regular on DC'S Legends of Tomorrow playing “Zari Tomaz,” the first Muslim-American superhero on television. Her other TV work includes the upcoming Girls on the Bus for HBO Max, recurring stints on Smash and American Odyssey both for NBC, as well as a host of guest starring roles. Tala has worked at numerous Off-Broadway and regional theaters including: The Atlantic Theater, The Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, LCT3, The Old Globe, and OSF.
Ava Lalezarzadeh - Goli
is an actor and writer who makes her series regular debut as “Cleo” in the Apple TV+ psychological thriller Before starring Billy Crystal, Judith Light, and Rosie Perez. In 2025, Ava is set to make her Broadway debut in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play English by Sanaz Toossi (Roundabout). She brings back the role of “Goli” which she originated in the Off-Broadway production of English (Atlantic). Lalezarzadeh wrote and starred in the award-winning and Oscar Qualified short In the Garden of Tulips— For Your Consideration: “Best Live Action Short Film.” Tulips is a poignant meditation juxtaposing loss and hope. Inspired by Ava’s mother’s coming of age story, the film follows 16-year-old Caroline and her father along their final drive to the Iranian Countryside at the height of the Iran-Iraq War. The full-length feature by the same name is in development. Some of Ava’s additional credits include: The Morning Show (Apple TV+), Wild Life (HBO MAX), New Amsterdam (NBC), and Big Mouth (Netflix).
Pooya Mohseni - Roya
is a multi-award-winning Iranian American actor, writer, filmmaker, and transgender activist. She is set to star in Playwrights Horizons and Breaking The Binary Theatre’s upcoming world premiere of Sarah Mantell’s In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot. She previously appeared in the world premiere of The Sex Party (Menier Chocolate Factory) in London. Her other stage performances include her Obie win in the Pulitzer and Obie-winning play English (Atlantic Theater Company), Hamlet (Play On Shakespeare Festival), One Woman (United Solo), She,He,Me (National Queer Theater), Our Town (Pride Plays), Galatea (The WP Project), The Good Muslim (EST), White Snake (Baltimore Center Stage), and the Audible production of Chonburi Hotel & The Butterfly Club (Williamstown Theater Festival). Her film and television credits include The Walking Dead: Dead City (upcoming), Law & Order: SVU, Big Dogs, Falling Water, Madam Secretary, Terrifier and See You Then, streaming on all digital platforms. She's part of the advisory council for The Ackerman Institute's Gender & Family Project. She’s represented by Headline Talent Agency and TGTalent.
Marjan Neshat - Marjan
recently starred in the one-woman thriller Sandra by David Cale at the Vineyard Theater. She led the cast of Sanaz Toossi’s new play Wish You Were Here at Playwrights Horizons, and also starred in Ms. Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play English at the Atlantic Theater, for which she won an Obie Award. She originated the role of “Afiya” in the Pulitzer Prize Finalist play Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury at Playwrights Horizons and Williamstown Theater Festival. Other theater includes the Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar (NYSF), and The Seagull (with Alan Cumming and Dianne Wiest). Marjan’s feature film work includes leading roles in the multi-award-winning film Rockaway as well as in the indie features Almost in Love, Cry Funny Happy and Happy For You. She has played supporting roles in many films, including Robocop, Sex and the City 2, Alfie, and Love-40. Marjan’s TV work includes a recurring role on season 2 of the upcoming hit series The Night Agent (Netflix), New Amsterdam, For Life, Bull, Elementary, Quantico, Law & Order: SVU, and Fringe among others. She is a 2022 recipient of the Sam Norkin Drama Desk Award for her portrayals in Selling Kabul and English in the same season.
Hadi Tabbal - Omid
Off-Broadway credits include Russian Troll Farm (The Vineyard Theater), The Vagrant Trilogy (The Public Theater), and English (Roundabout /Atlantic Theater Company co-production) for which he won an Obie Award (Special Citation) and was nominated for a Lucille Lortel (Best Ensemble). Regional credits include Song of Rome (Spoleto Festival), The Winter’s Tale (The Folger Theatre), English (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), The Vagrant Trilogy (Mosaic Theatre), and The Hour of Feeling (Humana Festival). On television, Hadi starred as Amir Al-Raisani on NBC’s The Brave. His other TV credits include Law & Order SVU (NBC), Lincoln Rhyme (NBC), Bull (CBS), and FBI (CBS). In film, Hadi appeared in HBO’s Rosa and Sundance Audience Winner Circumstance. Originally from Lebanon, Hadi holds an M.F.A in Acting from The New School for Drama and is a past recipient of the Fulbright Grant.
