Meet the Cast of ENGLISH, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Sanaz Toossi's English, directed by Knud Adams, is officially coming to Broadway! English will begin preview performances tonight, Friday, January 3, 2025, and open officially on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

The Broadway premiere of English will feature the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”

This Pulitzer Prize – winning comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?

Meet the cast of English below!