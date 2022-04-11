Meet the Cast of A STRANGE LOOP; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, begins previews tonight, April 7, 2022. Opening night is set for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th St).

The cast is led by Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5).

Michael R. Jackson's blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

Meet the cast below!

Usher

Jaquel is extremely grateful to be making his Broadway debut in this life-changing production. He is a recent graduate of Point Park University with a degree in Musical Theatre. He sends all of his love to the magnificent creative team and this gorgeous cast. For my family. God is good, y'all!

Thought 1

Broadway debut! Her performance Off-Broadway in A Strange Loop garnered her the distinction of being the first openly Transgender actor to originate a role in a Pulitzer Prize-winning piece of theater. Credits include NYC, Regional, US, and International Tours. Recordings: "The Dream" (Broadway Lullaby Album, Bway Records). L Morgan is dedicated to developing work centering women and underrepresented voices on stage and screen. Obie Award winner. Mark O'Donnell Prize recipient.

Thought 2

Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: A Strange Loop (Obie Award). Cabaret/Solo: Joe's Pub, Green Room 42, DROM, 54 Below, A.R.T.'s Club Oberon, Los Angeles's Lyric Theatre, Provincetown's Tin Pan Alley. Also: Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Whistle Down the Wind (National Tour), Dreamgirls (DASH Award), Henri Gabler (Exigent), The Wild Party (SpeakEasy Stage). This show is dedicated to my mother, Geraldine Jackson, who I miss every day. Thank you DGRW. All of my love to Tom & Zeke.

Thought 3

Credits include Sweeney Todd (Barrow), This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic), The Flick (Barrow), Brooklynite (Vineyard), Big River and 1776 (Encores!), Bliss (5th Ave), Art of Falling (Second City), Choir Boy (Guthrie). TV: "The Other Two," "Chicago PD," "NCIS: New Orleans." Film: Blind. Writing: Shoot for the Moon, additional music for We're Gonna Die (Second Stage), Vivace Award, DGF Fellow, MTF Maker, 5th Ave's RYV. For Ashley Daché Lyles, Mom, Dad, Remy, 4B, K. Colaneri, PaceMT, BTWHSPVA!

Thought 4

Proud and grateful to be making my Broadway debut in Michael's incredible piece. Grateful for this cast and team. Grateful and thankful for my family and especially my mom, Eunice. George Ferencz, thanks for everything. Deep gratitude for my friends and longtime collaborators. Thanks for all the encouragement. Thanks to Bill for showing me a path. FATGBBIKWCTTTBOTL...YOU ARE LOVED. YOU ARE LOVED. YOU ARE LOVED. Keep going!

Thought 5

Broadway/National Tours: The Lion King. Many Off-Broadway credits including the original production of A Strange Loop. TV: "Chicago Fire," "High Maintenance," "Flatbush Misdemeanors." He couldn't be happier to FINALLY be doing this show, with these people. Unending thanks to Nicolosi & Co., Michael R. Jackson, and the creative team. This performance is dedicated to the memories of Rich Affannato and Keldon LaVar Price. Vaughan, Scott, Dad, and Mommy-this isn't for you, it's because of you.

Thought 6

Broadway: Hair. Off-Bway/NY: Memphis in The Life (dir. by Billy Porter, NY Encores!), A Strange Loop (PHNY), The Loophole (NY Public), Civil War Christmas (NYTW), Showboat (Carnegie Hall) and This Ain't No Disco (NYSF). Select Regional: A Ghost in Satin (Williamstown), Nick's Flamingo Grill (Alliance), Camino Real (Goodman), The Brothers Size (Old Globe), Rent (Syracuse Stage), Jesus Christ Superstar (Lyric Opera). Film/TV: 1001, Girl Most Likely, "The Knick." Go CMU! #HCKR

Photo Credit: Polk PR