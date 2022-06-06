Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: TROUBLE IN MIND's Emilio Sosa

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Emilio Sosa!

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Emilio Sosa

His Nomination: Best Costume Design of a Play

The Show: Trouble in Mind

Other Broadway Credits: Skeleton Crew, Motown, On Your Feet!, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Topdog/Underdog

Watch below as Emilio tells us more about what this nomination means to him!