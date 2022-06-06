Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: TROUBLE IN MIND's Emilio Sosa
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Emilio Sosa!
Quick Facts About Emilio Sosa
His Nomination: Best Costume Design of a Play
The Show: Trouble in Mind
Other Broadway Credits: Skeleton Crew, Motown, On Your Feet!, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Topdog/Underdog
Watch below as Emilio tells us more about what this nomination means to him!