Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: TROUBLE IN MIND's Chuck Cooper

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Chuck Cooper!

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Chuck Cooper

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

The Show: Trouble in Mind

Other Broadway Credits: Choir Boy, Prince of Broadway, The Cherry Orchard, Amazing Grace, Act One, Caroline, Or Change, The Life

Chuck on Trouble in Mind: "I feel that [Alice Childress] was denied her due by her producers. Since that time, there has been a momentum and a karmic debt due to her to get her play to Broadway."

Watch below as Chuck tells us more about what this nomination means to him!