Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's Lileana Blain-Cruz

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Lileana Blain-Cruz!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Lileana Blain-Cruz

Her Nomination: Best Direction of a Play

The Show: The Skin of Our Teeth

Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!

Lileana on The Skin of Our Teeth: "I always get excited when young folks walk out of the theatre vibrating. My experience of wanting to make theatre that makes people feel alive is why I do it."

Watch below as Lileana tells us more about what this nomination means to her!