Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MJ's Peter Nigrini, Natasha Katz & Derek McLane
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Peter Nigrini, Natasha Katz and Derek McLane!
Quick Facts About the Designers
Their Nominations: Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical
The Show: MJ the Musical
Watch below as they tells us more about what these nominations means to them!