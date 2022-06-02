Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MJ's Peter Nigrini, Natasha Katz & Derek McLane

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Peter Nigrini, Natasha Katz and Derek McLane!​

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About the Designers

Their Nominations: Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical

The Show: MJ the Musical

Watch below as they tells us more about what these nominations means to them!