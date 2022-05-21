Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MJ's Christopher Wheeldon

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Christopher Wheeldon!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Christopher Wheeldon

His Nominations: Best Direction of a Musical, Best Choreography

The Show: MJ The Musical

Other Broadway Credits: An American in Paris, Sweet Smell of Success

Christopher on MJ: "This has been a really tough season for everyone. We've worked really hard to keep our shows open and to get audiences in! So it's particularly special this year to be recognized."

Watch below as Christopher tells us more about what these nominations mean to him!