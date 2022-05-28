Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: LACKAWANNA BLUES' Ruben Santiago-Hudson
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Ruben Santigao-Hudson!
Quick Facts About Ruben Santiago-Hudson
His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
The Show: Lackawanna Blues
Other Broadway Credits: Stick Fly, Gem of the Ocean, Seven Guitars, Jelly's Last Jam
Ruben on Lackawanna Blues: "I told a story about a woman who saved my life. And I wanted to offer some of the generosity and grace to the theatre community that was looking for a lifeline."
Watch below as Ruben tells us more about what this nomination means to him!