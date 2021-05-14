Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 High School Top 15!
You voted, now here they are! Meet our top 15 of Next on Stage in the high school category.
After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.
Anjelica Soto - No One is Alone from Into the Woods
Bridget Sindelar - In My Dreams from Anastasia
Cheslee Duke - Little Miss Perfect by Joriah Kwamé
Connor Closs - Maria from West Side Story
Jaaziah Vallano - Somewhere from West Side Story
Jackson Perry - Enjoy the Trip from Bring It On
Jordan Bailkin - My House from Matilda
Joshua Thompson - Magic to Do from Pippin
Kenny Lee - One Last Time from Hamilton
Liesie Kelly - The Beauty Is from The Light in the Piazza
Marina Jansen - Lucky to Be Me from On the Town
Matthew Beutjer - Wondering from The Bridges of Madison County
Reese Henrick - Kindergarten Boyfriend from Heathers
Sami Schneider - Alyssa Greene from The Prom
Tomi Newman - What Do I Need with Love from Thoroughly Modern Millie
And the judges saved...
Kameron Askew - Bright Star from Bright Star
Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Brittney Johnson, and Michael James Scott saved Kameron Askew!