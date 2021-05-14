Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 High School Top 15!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Anjelica Soto - No One is Alone from Into the Woods

Bridget Sindelar - In My Dreams from Anastasia

Cheslee Duke - Little Miss Perfect by Joriah Kwamé

Connor Closs - Maria from West Side Story

Jaaziah Vallano - Somewhere from West Side Story

Jackson Perry - Enjoy the Trip from Bring It On

Jordan Bailkin - My House from Matilda

Joshua Thompson - Magic to Do from Pippin

Kenny Lee - One Last Time from Hamilton

Liesie Kelly - The Beauty Is from The Light in the Piazza

Marina Jansen - Lucky to Be Me from On the Town

Matthew Beutjer - Wondering from The Bridges of Madison County

Reese Henrick - Kindergarten Boyfriend from Heathers

Sami Schneider - Alyssa Greene from The Prom

Tomi Newman - What Do I Need with Love from Thoroughly Modern Millie

And the judges saved...

Kameron Askew - Bright Star from Bright Star

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Brittney Johnson, and Michael James Scott saved Kameron Askew!