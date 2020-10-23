Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.
Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 4.
Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School
He Wanted a Girl from Giant
Maya Taylor from Center Hill High School
Being Alive from Company
Jaylin Gargurevich from Miami Arts studio @Zelda Glazer 6-12
Gimme Gimme from Thoroughly Modern Millie
Reneé Elkady from (Springfield) Central High School
Once Upon a Time
Gabriel De Los Santos from Kearny High School
Being Alive from Company
Charlie Wehde from Saint Dominic High School
If I Didn't Believe in You from The Last Five Years
Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA
Woman from Pirate Queen
Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School
They Just Keep Moving the Line from SMASH
Haiden Pederson
I'm Your Man from Dear John Doe
Kian Debenham from Weston High School
Dentist from Little Shop of Horrors
And the judges saved...
Mairéad O'Neill from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art & The Performing Arts
One Perfect Moment from Bring It On
Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Brittney Johnson, saved Mairéad O'Neill.
