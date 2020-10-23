Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 10!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.

Oct. 23, 2020  

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 4.

Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School


He Wanted a Girl from Giant
Click Here for More Information on Oluchi Nwaokorie

Maya Taylor from Center Hill High School


Being Alive from Company
Click Here for More Information on Maya Taylor

Jaylin Gargurevich from Miami Arts studio @Zelda Glazer 6-12


Gimme Gimme from Thoroughly Modern Millie
Click Here for More Information on Jaylin Gargurevich

Reneé Elkady from (Springfield) Central High School


Once Upon a Time
Click Here for More Information on Reneé Elkady

Gabriel De Los Santos from Kearny High School


Being Alive from Company
Click Here for More Information on Gabriel De Los Santos

Charlie Wehde from Saint Dominic High School


If I Didn't Believe in You from The Last Five Years
Click Here for More Information on Charlie Wehde

Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA


Woman from Pirate Queen
Click Here for More Information on Ava Nicole Frances

Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School


They Just Keep Moving the Line from SMASH
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Lepre

Haiden Pederson


I'm Your Man from Dear John Doe
Click Here for More Information on Haiden Pederson

Kian Debenham from Weston High School


Dentist from Little Shop of Horrors
Click Here for More Information on Kian Debenham

And the judges saved...

Mairéad O'Neill from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art & The Performing Arts


One Perfect Moment from Bring It On
Click Here for More Information on Mairéad O'Neill

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Brittney Johnson, saved Mairéad O'Neill.


