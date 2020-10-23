Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 10!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 4.

Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School



He Wanted a Girl from Giant

Maya Taylor from Center Hill High School



Being Alive from Company

Jaylin Gargurevich from Miami Arts studio @Zelda Glazer 6-12



Gimme Gimme from Thoroughly Modern Millie

Reneé Elkady from (Springfield) Central High School



Once Upon a Time

Gabriel De Los Santos from Kearny High School



Being Alive from Company

Charlie Wehde from Saint Dominic High School



If I Didn't Believe in You from The Last Five Years

Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA



Woman from Pirate Queen

Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School



They Just Keep Moving the Line from SMASH

Haiden Pederson



I'm Your Man from Dear John Doe

Kian Debenham from Weston High School



Dentist from Little Shop of Horrors

And the judges saved...

Mairéad O'Neill from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art & The Performing Arts

One Perfect Moment from Bring It On

Mairéad O'Neill

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Brittney Johnson, saved Mairéad O'Neill.

