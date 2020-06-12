Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 4.
Hannah Tramonte from Highland High School
Live Out Loud
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Tramonte
Franco Tomaino from Wethersfield High School
Last Midnight
Click Here for More Information on Franco Tomaino
Amanda Swickle from Jericho High School
Astonishing
Click Here for More Information on Amanda Swickle
Molly Dubner from Minisink Valley High School
In My Dreams
Click Here for More Information on Molly Dubner
Bailey Dorr from Carlisle High School
I'd Rather be Me
Click Here for More Information on Bailey Dorr
Jack Ducat from Carmel High School
What Do I Need With Love
Click Here for More Information on Jack Ducat
Terrence Bogan from Mark T. Sheehan
I Didn't Plan It
Click Here for More Information on Terrence Bogan
Olivia Zenetzis
She Used to Be Mine
Click Here for More Information on Olivia Zenetzis
Delilah Jane Dunn from Asheville High
Calm
Click Here for More Information on Delilah Jane Dunn
Ariana Molkara from Poly High School
When He Sees Me
Click Here for More Information on Ariana Molkara
And the judges saved...
Robert Montano from Centereach High School
Evermore
Click Here for More Information on Robert Montano
Last night our judges for the high school round, Jackie Burns, Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and guest judge Derek Klena saved Robert Montano!
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
