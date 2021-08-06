Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage Dance
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 High School Top 5!

You voted, now here they are! Meet our top 5 of Next on Stage in the high school category.

Aug. 6, 2021  

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

This week our dancers are drawing inspiration from the legendary choreographer Bob Fosse!

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 5 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Bella Denton - Take Off with Us from All That Jazz

Lily Lindstrom - Maybe This Time from Cabaret

Maxwell Silverman - I Gotcha from Fosse

Raven Alanes - Cell Block Tango from Chicago

Valeria Flores - Spread a Little Sunshine from Pippin

And the judges saved...

Emma Sucato - Sing Sing Sing from Dancin'

Our high school judges, Phil LaDuca, Tyler Hanes, and Dylis Croman, selected Emma to move on to the next round!


