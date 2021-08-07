Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 College Top 5!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

This week our dancers are drawing inspiration from the legendary choreographer Bob Fosse!

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 5 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Cari Walton - Big Spender from Sweet Charity

Ellie Racunas - Mein Herr from Cabaret

Grace Bradbury - Sing Sing Sing from Dancin'

Noelle Roth - Life of the Party from Wild Party

RJ Higton - Crunchy Granola Suite from Fosse

And our judges saved...

Paul Amrani - Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Our college judges Bianca Marroquin and Justin Prescott selected Paul Amrani to move on to the next round!

AND

Hannah Gundermann- "Dancin' Dan (Me and My Shadow)" from Big Deal/Fosse

Phil LaDuca could not part with Hannah, so she will also move on to move on to the next round!