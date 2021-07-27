Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 College Top 15!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 15 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Christopher Cline - Finale from Newsies

Ellie Racunas - You're the One That I Want from Grease

Emily Brooks - Louise's Lullaby from Carousel

Evan Lapp - All I Ask of You from Phantom of the Opera

Grace Bradbury - Apex Predator from Mean Girls

Hannah Gundermann - Lovefool Performed by Postmodern Jukebox

Hector Molina - Hot Honey Rag from Chicago

Jeremiah Porter - Boys by Lizzo

Makayla Ryan - Beat Me Daddy Eight to the Bar from Big Deal

Noelle Roth - If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Oliver Schilling - One from A Chorus Line

Paul Amrani - The Music and the Mirror from A Chorus Line

Rebecca Hartman - Killer Queen by Queen

RJ Higton - Something's Coming from West Side Story

Tearzah Harrel - Bring on the Men from Jekyll and Hyde

And the judges saved...

Cari Walton - Hard Hearted Hannah