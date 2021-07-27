Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 College Top 15!

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.
You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 15 in the college category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.
Christopher Cline - Finale from Newsies
Ellie Racunas - You're the One That I Want from Grease
Emily Brooks - Louise's Lullaby from Carousel
Evan Lapp - All I Ask of You from Phantom of the Opera
Grace Bradbury - Apex Predator from Mean Girls
Hannah Gundermann - Lovefool Performed by Postmodern Jukebox
Hector Molina - Hot Honey Rag from Chicago
Jeremiah Porter - Boys by Lizzo
Makayla Ryan - Beat Me Daddy Eight to the Bar from Big Deal
Noelle Roth - If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
Oliver Schilling - One from A Chorus Line
Paul Amrani - The Music and the Mirror from A Chorus Line
Rebecca Hartman - Killer Queen by Queen
RJ Higton - Something's Coming from West Side Story
Tearzah Harrel - Bring on the Men from Jekyll and Hyde