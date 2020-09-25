Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 5!

In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the high school category of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 4.

Serenity Holmes from Notre Dame Prepatory School

Getting Married Today from Company Tristan Hill from FLVS

Why God Why? from Miss Saigon Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School

I'm Breaking Down from Falsettos Khandice Anselm from The Conservatory School for Performing Arts

I Know Where I've Been from Hairspray Becca Perron from Encore Performers

The Pinstripes Are All That They See from Catch Me If You Can And the judges saved... Ava Madara from Windermere High School

Last night our judges for the high school round, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, and Tyler Hanes, saved Ava Madara.

