Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 5!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the college category.

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 4.

Rhys Carr from Ohio University

Emerald City Sequence from The Wiz Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University

I Can't Stand Still from Footloose Elizabeth Cook from Central Washington University

One Perfect Moment from Bring It On Macy McKown from University of Michigan

Get Down from Six Joshua Keen from Syracuse University

And the judges saved... Tychelle Bearden from Texas Christian University...

Abby's Lament from Abyssinia ...AND Zoe Gillis from AMDA NY Conservatory

Abby's Lament from Abyssinia ...AND Zoe Gillis from AMDA NY Conservatory

You Oughta Know from Jagged Little Pill Last night our judges for the college round, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, and Jon Rua, saved Tychelle Bearden and Zoe Gillis.

