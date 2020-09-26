Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage Dance

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 5!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the college category.

Sep. 26, 2020  

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 4.

Rhys Carr from Ohio University


Emerald City Sequence from The Wiz

Ashton Lambert from Otterbein University


I Can't Stand Still from Footloose

Elizabeth Cook from Central Washington University


One Perfect Moment from Bring It On

Macy McKown from University of Michigan


Get Down from Six

Joshua Keen from Syracuse University


I Love Betsy from Honeymoon in Vegas

And the judges saved...

Tychelle Bearden from Texas Christian University...


Abby's Lament from Abyssinia

...AND

Zoe Gillis from AMDA NY Conservatory


You Oughta Know from Jagged Little Pill

Last night our judges for the college round, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, and Jon Rua, saved Tychelle Bearden and Zoe Gillis.

Learn more HERE.


