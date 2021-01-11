Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Debuts NEW YORK MUSIC MONTH EXTENDED PLAY

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced that this year, New York Music Month will become New York Music Month Extended Play, a six-month mega-edition of this beloved program, launching January 11, 2021 and wrapping June 30, 2021.

For the past four years, June has been New York Music Month, the official New York City celebration of the most diverse music scene in the world, with events across five boroughs. This year, however, the city's music scene has been dealing with the pandemic, which has brought almost all live performance to a standstill. In response, MOME has supersized Music Month to include an anticipated 40-plus events over the course of six months, all safe, virtual and free. As always, New York Music Month Extended Play (NYMMEP) will have something for artists, industry and fans, but with an added urgency in order to support our vital music scene at a time of unprecedented concern.

New York Music Month Extended Play will include three main categories of free events: Resources for Musicians, workshops and master classes to help musicians hone their craft and sharpen their business skills; Get Tuned In, programs for music fans such as performances and workshops on topics like music production and podcast creation; and NYMM Talks, conversations with experts that dig into the challenges and opportunities facing the music industry.

For more information about scheduled events visit: www.nymusicmonth.nyc, and keep visiting as we will be adding programs.

"Musicians and artists make New York City the greatest city on earth, and we know COVID-19 has hit this community hard," said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. "As we fight this pandemic and rebuild a fairer and better city, I'm excited to offer such dynamic and exciting opportunities to get creators back on their feet. Music will tell the story of this city's comeback. I can't wait to hear it."

"We are excited to roll out New York Music Month Extended Play, an expanded, virtual edition of our annual program to support our music community in these unprecedented times," said Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "We are pleased to be able to feature a diverse range of artists, professionals, companies, and organizations that represent a broad cross-section of NYC's world class music ecosystem."

NYMM is working with both new and returning partners this year including: 300 Entertainment, The American Association of Independent Music, Mehmet Dede of Drom, Building Beats, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere, co-sign, FairPlay, Izzi Ramkissoon of the College of Staten Island, Making Money with Music, New Music USA, New York Foundation for the Arts, Offline Projects, the Recording Academy® New York Chapter, and Women in Music.

The following are all scheduled events:

RESOURCES FOR MUSICIANS

Making Money with Music, with Randy Chertkow and Jason Feehan

Friday, January 29, 2021, 11:30 - 1:00 PM

Musicians will learn how to: Take advantage of 45-plus revenue streams that do NOT require in-person performance; boost income and audience; and lower expenses to take home more money. The workshop is run by noted music business authors Randy Chertkow and Jason Feehan (The Indie Band Survival Guide, Making Money with Music), whom Billboard Magazine calls "the ideal mentors for aspiring indie musicians who want to navigate an ever-changing music industry."

Explore the Beat with Building Beats

January - February & March - April 2021

An eight-workshop series, open to all, on practices and techniques used to create digital productions from development, to release, to performance.

Make it Live! with Mehmet Dede of Drom

Thursday, February 11, 2021, 5:00 - 6:15 PM

Led by the talent buyer for one of NYC's top live performance venues, this online presentation is an essential primer for independent artists and performers who will be introduced to tools, tactics and insider tips on how the independent booking world operates. The presentation will cover an introduction to booking NYC venues, crafting the perfect pitch email and an overview of setting up virtual shows in the age of a pandemic.

Remote Recording for the Modern Creative with the Recording Academy New York Chapter

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 12:00 - 1:00 PM

Social distancing has placed new restrictions on travel and studio operations, leading many engineers and producers to completely transform their workflow and explore effective solutions for remote collaboration. The audio engineer and producer, Ebonie Smith, will explore the different applications that allow artists to collaborate remotely and analyze the problems and potential solutions that come with these applications.

Digital Strategy: Stand Out from the Crowd with A2IM

Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Artists will learn how to connect with their fans online. Presented by A2IM, the association that represents independent record labels.

Distribution Derby with A2IM

Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Learn what distributors do and which one is right for you. Presented by A2IM, the association that represents independent record labels.

Grow it Live! with Mehmet Dede of Drom

Saturday, March 6, 2021, 1:00 - 2:15 PM

A companion to the "Make it Live! A Practical Approach to Getting Gigs in NYC" workshop, this session will cover marketing concerts, identifying your fanbase and grassroots promotion tools. Led by the talent buyer for one of NYC's top live performance venues.

Cross Cultural Collaboration: How Blending Cultures Leads to Innovation with the Recording Academy New York Chapter

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 12:00 - 1:00 PM

During this master class, students will learn how to use technology to seamlessly combine elements from different cultures into a commercially successful recording through the use of music production software (ProTools, Logic, FL Studio), loops, samples and much more. Attendees will also learn about the importance of embracing their cultural background through their music creative process to find their own sound.

A Masterclass on Laptop Production: From Nothing to Something with the Recording Academy New York Chapter

Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12:00 - 1:00 PM

In this class with the multi-platinum music producer, Jerry Wonda, students will learn:

How to produce a song by using a laptop with VSP and software programs including ProTools, Logic, Ableton, FL Studio and Akai MPC.

How to turn a "loop" from a "bucket sound" into a fully produced and structured song using drum patterns, synthesizers, and finalized and pre-cleared vocals from various artists including Wyclef, Ras Baraka, and Cokah.

The importance of online collaboration with producers, songwriters, artists, musicians, and engineers, as well as efficiently managing your workflow.

Immersive Audio Masterclass with Emily Lazar, GRAMMY-Winning Mastering Engineer with the Recording Academy New York Chapter

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 12:00 - 1:00 PM

Immersive audio formats including Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 are the new frontier for both creators and consumers alike. They provide a new way to showcase what happens in the studio and allows the listener an incredible opportunity to really sit inside the music. This panel discussion led by a GRAMMY-winning mastering engineer, will feature special guests who will break down the options and possibilities of working with these new formats.

Masterclass on Self-Management with the Recording Academy New York Chapter

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 12:00 - 1:00 PM

In this master class with the Mastering Engineer and studio owner, Dave Kutch, students will learn to divide the day into three parts: Hustling (the art of meeting new clients and keeping the ones you have); working on projects; and spending time learning new things to expand on your craft.

Mixing Remotely Masterclass with the Recording Academy New York Chapter

Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 12:00 - 1:00 PM

Now more than ever with the advancement of remote technology, the dynamic of music creatives has changed. Today, more creatives are working in the confines of their home studios, making virtual collaboration key. During this session, Mix Engineers Ariel Borujow, Duro, and MarioSo DeJesus will discuss mixing remotely.

GET TUNED IN

The Art of Podcasting with Building Beats

January - February & March - April 2021

These eight workshops will provide the tools and inspiration to create podcasts that captivate and engage. No experience is necessary and all stories welcome. Presented by Building Beats, a non-profit that develops DJ and digital-music production programs that teach entrepreneurship, leadership, and life skills.

Club 300: Unplugged with 300 Entertainment

Beginning February 2021

The record label founded by Lyor Cohen, Roger Gold, Kevin Liles, and Todd Moscowitz will dedicate four-plus episodes of its independent music series on Youtube, Club 300 Unplugged, to NY artists, highlighting a variety of artists, genres, and sounds that are uniquely the Big Apple. The 300 YouTube Channel has amassed more than 10 million views. Club 300 Unplugged has featured acts from across the planet including Phony Ppl, Raven Symone, Bailey Bryan, Wyclef, Shaggy, Drax Projects and more.

NYC Women's Fund Showcase with New York Foundation for the Arts

Beginning February 2021

A series of events highlighting women-identifying artists within the music industry through panel discussions and showcases of new recordings and music videos created by recipients of the New York City Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre: the latest in a groundbreaking series of initiatives by the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) to address the underrepresentation of those who identify as women.

Michael Mwenso: Hope, Resist & Heal with Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere

Thursday, February 25, 2021

The musician, artist and social commentator, Michael Mwenso offers his perspective on Black music and its power to heal us. An African-born, queer man growing up in London and New York, Mwenso will dive into a wide range of his own discoveries while shedding light on the Black experience through interludes of his own music.

RISING TIDES, The International Women's Day Celebration with the Consulate General of Canada & Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere

Monday, March 8, 2021

A music and dance presentation featuring artists from Canada and the USA, celebrating the strength, beauty and power of women working together to lead us into the future.

Creating Electronic Music with Everyday Sounds with Izzi Ramkissoon

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 6:30 - 7:30 PM

In this introductory hands-on workshop with an instructor in the Electronic Music Program at the College of Staten Island, participants will learn how to create music using everyday sound in the musique concrete style. Attendees will learn about musique concrete, listen to examples, record sounds using a computer or phone, edit and process sounds using free software (audacity), and create a piece of music that can be shared after the workshop.

National Poetry Month Celebration with Nuyorican Poets Cafe and Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere

Thursday, April 22, 2021

In celebration of National Poetry Month, SummerStage will partner with longtime collaborator Nuyorican Poets Cafe, celebrating poets and their craft in New York City.

NYMM TALKS

Antiracism & True Allyship with Women in Music

Tuesday, January 27, 2021, 7:00 - 8:00 PM

An anti-racism workshop and roundtable conversation during which attendees will learn about the formation of racist ideologies, how they affect our lives and our industry, and how we can identify ways to create change. Featured Speakers include Dr. Raygine DiAquoi, Assistant Dean of Diversity, Culture & Inclusion, Columbia University and Nicole Barsalona, President, Women in Music and Artist Manager.

The NYC Nightlife Discussion Series with The Mayor's Office of Nightlife

February - June 2021

A series of panel discussions and interviews with nighttime-economy thoughtleaders and creators on the challenges and opportunites facing the City that never sleeps.

Music & Film: Who Gets to Score For Film And Why Are So Many Talented Voices Omitted From The Soundtracks Of Our Times? with New Music USA

March 2021

In 2019, 94 percent of the scores of the top-250 boxoffice films were written by men. There are no official stats about race and ethnicity. Get advice and perspectives from composers and filmmakers about what we can do to reduce barriers and increase opportunities for the many composers yet to be included in one of the world's most popular art forms. Confirmed panelists include the composer and artist Tamar-Kali and the composer, artist and educator Nico Muhly.

New Rules: Reinventing the Reach of Radio Co-Sign

March 2021

Panelists will discuss what has changed in the way radio engages with its audiences, and what the roles and responsibilities of programmers, DJs and music industry professionals look like today.

Creative Strategies for Making Electronic Music with Izzi Ramkissoon

Wednesday March 24, 2021, 6:30 - 7:30 PM

This discussion will review modern approaches to electronic music creation with the panelists Ebonie Smith, Margaret Schedel, Cristian Amigo, and the moderator Izzi Ramkissoon. They will discuss the latest music technology trends and how innovation in the field of technology has influenced their creative processes.

INTERLUDE+ with Offline Projects

Sunday, April 11, 2021. 3:00 - 6:00 PM

INTERLUDE+ is a hands-on music & art three-part workshop for and by the LGBTQ+ community, bringing together respected musicians, artists and industry leaders to inspire a new generation of artists in nontraditional virtual environments. Workshops include:

Disco Discourse: An in-depth conversation with former employees of the iconic Studio 54 tracing their influence on queer nightlife, and their transformation into a music label.

New Identities of the New Era: Two rising queer artists discuss the evolution of identity and artistry in a new era of music and culture.

Sound of Design: Crossover musicians/designers discuss how music and design converge in the 21st century.

Amplifying Voices: Who's Composing Orchestral Music Today & How Can We Make It More Inclusive? with New Music USA

April 2021

Hear from composers and representatives of the orchestral world about how we can support and promote symphonic music that better reflects the diverse communities of NYC. What are the barriers for composers and what can the leaders of major institutions do to transform the current and future landscape? Both events will be moderated by New Music USA President and CEO, Vanessa Reed. Watch this space in January 2021 for more detail on exact dates and the final list of speakers.

The Power of Non-Commercial Radio and Community: From the Inside Out with FairPlay

April 2021

This panel will provide an introduction to the inner workings and the importance of non-commercial radio with a focus on what NYC's independent music community, and specifically non-commercial radio stations are doing to fight for racial and social justice on air and beyond. The conversation is inspired by a newly formed nonprofit group named FairPlay, that's made up of radio stations, DJs, record labels, music industry professionals and activists all over the US that have been meeting weekly to discuss strategies for combating racism and amplifying BIPOC voices and stories.

300 Sparta Master Class: featuring Kevin Liles with 300 Entertainment

June 2021

This master-class will enable aspiring artists to gain insight into the modern-day music industry from Billboard's 2020 Executive of the Year, Kevin Liles. Topics include: "Entrepreneurship in the Music Industry: Taking Control of One's Own Business," "Music is More than a Product, It's Medicine;" and "Marketing & Promo: Building Your Own Musical Brand and Connecting to Your Audience."