Max Lifchitz Presents Chromatic Fantasies and More at the Marc A. Scorca Hall of the National Opera Center
On Monday evening February 10 pianist Max Lifchitz will perform Bach's intriguing Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (BWV 903) as part of a recital with commentary featuring contrapuntally inspired chromatic works by Romantic and Contemporary composers.
The event will be held at the Marc A. Scorca Hall of the National Opera Center (330 7th Ave - Floor 7) in Manhattan. It will start at 8 PM and will end around 9:30 PM. The Auditorium is ADA Accessible. Admission is free (no tickets needed).
The event is part of the 2020 Composers Now Festival taking place throughout New York City. It will be streamed live through the National Opera Center YouTube Channel <https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWuF3z-RDm0G3N2rv4rB6kQ>
Featured will be Frederic Chopin's rarely heard Fugue in A Minor; Manuel M. Ponce's Prelude and Fugue for the Left Hand; and a newly minted piece by Mr. Lifchitz based on the four pitches implicit in the name Bach. Also on the program will be first performances of Raoul Pleskow's Late Winter Music; B. Allen Schulz's Jade Dance; and William Toutant's Ludes and Fugues.
Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Clifton Park Chamber Orchestra, México's National Symphony Orchestra, Peru's National Symphony and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." A graduate of The Juilliard School and Harvard University, Mr. Lifchitz is the founder and director of the New York City based North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 40th consecutive season. His numerous recordings are widely available through iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and other commercial music streaming services.
Free Admission (no tickets necessary)
http://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar.asp
