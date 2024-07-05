Max Chernin, Jeremy Radin and More Join FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the MUNY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for Fiddler on the Roof, the fourth show in the theatre’s 106th season, which runs July 19-25 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

“Fiddler on the Roof is one of our greatest musicals,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “This exceptional cast and creative team will breathe new life into a beloved story that never ceases to be relevant.”

Joining the previously announced Adam Heller (Tevye), Jill Abramovitz (Golde), Samantha Massell (Tzeitel), Hannah Corneau (Hodel), Emerson Glick (Chava), Clay Singer (Perchik) and Andrew Alstat (Fyedka) are Max Chernin (Motel), Jeremy Radin (Lazar Wolf, u/s Tevye), Cheryl Stern (Yente), James A. Butz (Constable), Max Chucker (The Fiddler), Bob Amaral (Rabbi), Ben Rosenbach (Mendel), Price Waldman (Mordcha), David Perlman (Avram), Jerry Vogel (Nachum), Ellie Schwartz (Shprintze) and Zoe Klevorn (Bielke). Members of the ensemble and swings: Ze’ev Barmor, Jonathan Bryant, Michael Bullard, Derek Ege, Mathew Fedorek, Blair Goldberg, Susan J. Jacks, Michał Kołaczkowski, Barrie Kreinik, Erica Mansfield, Nick Nazzaro, Nick Raynor, Caitlin Stebelman, Zoe Vonder Haar and Annie Zigman. The company will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble.

The show’s creative team is led by Director Rob Ruggiero, with original choreography by Jerome Robbins, adapted for the Muny stage by Parker Esse. Darryl Archibald is the music director/conductor.

The design and production teams include Associate Choreographer Erica Mansfield, Dialect & Cultural Coach Barrie Kreinik, Scenic Designer Tijana Bjelajac, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer John Lasiter, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Kevan Loney, Wig Designer Tommy Kurzman and Production Stage Manager Nancy Uffner.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.

Fiddler on the Roof is proudly sponsored by the Staenberg Family Foundation.

About The Muny

The Muny’s mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, we welcome more than 350,000 theatregoers each summer for seven world-class productions. Now celebrating 106 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information, visit muny.org.