Matthew Silver, Production Stage Manager and Atlantic Theater Company Ensemble Member, Dies at 60

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Matthew "Matt" Silver, a cherished figure in the American theater scene and a longtime ensemble member of the Atlantic Theater Company, passed away peacefully at home in New York City on May 11, 2025, after giving stage iv pancreatic cancer a two-and-a-half-year run for its money. He was 60.

Born in Tarrytown, NY into a family deeply rooted in the performing arts, Matt was the son of Lee Silver, a newspaperman and longtime executive at The Shubert Organization who played a pivotal role in the revitalization of Times Square, and Joy Silver, an actress and political activist.

His unique education and early exposure to theater set the stage for a lifelong commitment to the arts. A graduate of the Forman School in Litchfield, Connecticut, which he touted as the place that saved his life and armed him to navigate the “mainstream” world with a neurodivergent mind, Matthew earned his undergraduate degree in U.S. History and Theatre Studies at NYU’s Gallatin School of Individual Learning. His first job while still in college was running props for the original off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Orpheum Theatre and after graduating NYU, Matt became an integral part of the Atlantic Theater Company with his first production with the company being The Three Sisters adapted by David Mamet and directed by William H. Macy. His contributions as a stage manager and production manager (as well as managing the Atlantic’s softball team in the Broadway Show League) were instrumental in the company's growth and success.

Matt's expertise extended beyond the Atlantic, as he worked on various Broadway, off-Broadway and regional productions, including many memorable summers at the Williamstown Theatre Festival under the artistic direction of Michael Ritchie, followed by Roger Rees and Nicky Martin. Throughout his career, Matt collaborated with some of the most esteemed playwrights in the theater world, including Richard Nelson, Martin McDonaugh and David Mamet. His work as production stage manager included the plays The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Lonesome West, James Joyce's The Dead, Speed-the-Plow, and Race to name just a few. Starting in the 1990s, Matt toured the world with the legendary sleight-of-hand artist Ricky Jay, managing his productions of Ricky Jay and His 52 Assistants and Ricky Jay on the Stem that showcased Jay's unparalleled magic and storytelling. This collaboration highlighted Matt's versatility and deep appreciation and understanding of stagecraft.

Beyond the stage, Matt applied his theatrical acumen to both the corporate and non-profit world, producing events that blended creativity with strategic communication. A staunch advocate for Democratic politics, Matt believed in the power of the arts to inspire change and foster community. He stage-managed for the annual New York events of the Clinton Global Initiative, the Anti-Defamation League and the Tunnels to Towers Race honoring the firefighters of 9/11. He was also a beloved member of the Broadway Softball League, where his camaraderie and sportsmanship were cherished by all.

Matt is survived by his devoted wife of twenty-two years, Cynthia Silver, an accomplished director, producer, actress and former acting teacher at Atlantic, where the couple met and his beloved daughter, Sadie Roy Silver, a rising Junior at the Forman School and burgeoning storyteller. He is also survived by his brother Jonathan (Robert), sister-in-law Marcia and nephew Robert; an extensive west coast family including his parents-in-law, Carol and Chuck Ott, his bromances-in-law, Erick Schlimmer (Cali) and Xander Cameron (Jennifer Ott), nieces Addy & Carly Cameron and Calista McShane; uncle-in-law Russell Pape, several cousins and countless friends and colleagues from coast-to-coast.

Matt’s legacy endures through the continued contributions to the arts by his family, his community, the many former assistants, interns and apprentices he championed, the countless lives he touched throughout his career, the many members of the medical community who he inspired with his fierce determination to partner with them to contribute to their cause to eradicate cancer, and his fierce courage and dedication to the continued pursuit to learn and evolve throughout his cancer journey. He will forever be our hero.

Donations in Matt Silver’s memory may be made to the following organizations he held dear to his heart:

The Forman School (supporting students with learning differences):

https://www.formanschool.org/donation-portal

https://www.formanschool.org/donation-portal Atlantic Theater Company (Matt’s artistic home for 35 years):

https://atlantictheater.org/support/donate

https://atlantictheater.org/support/donate Entertainment Community Fund (serving artists in need):

https://entertainmentcommunity.org/donate

https://entertainmentcommunity.org/donate Southern Poverty Law Center (advancing justice and civil rights):

https://secure.splcenter.org/page/64745/donate/1

https://secure.splcenter.org/page/64745/donate/1 The Siolas Lab at Weill Cornell Medicine (advancing pancreatic cancer research):

Visit https://engage.weill.cornell.edu/give

Under “About Your Gift,” select Designation – Other and enter: Dr. Siolas Lab Equipment Fund

Under “Tribute,” please write: Matthew Silver

Learn more at: https://siolaslab.weill.cornell.edu