Matt Petosa Releases Book of Photographs BROADWAY 2020 THE GHOSTLIGHT YEAR

This newly published book of photographs offers sweeping views of Broadway theaters during COVID 19. Matt Petosa is the photographer and also the Stagedoor person at the Winter Garden theater. Shooting multiple images across the field of view and digitally reassembling them results in remarkable images. Rows of orchestra seats draped in plastic sheeting backlit by just the ghostlight, or looking from extreme upstage out to an empty house in perpetual intermission awaiting their longtime friends to return.

Petosa, a street photographer from Syracuse, New York came to Manhattan in 1986 and worked at several studios studying table top and advertising photography. In 1991 Matt painted solid colors on backgrounds and started photographing portraits of strangers on the street with an 8X10 film camera gaining the attention of ad agencies and magazines.

Matt went digital "late" but still wanted the detail of the large format camera and started capturing "street scapes" by shooting multiple frames and multiple passes across the almost 180 degree views. Digital software "Stitches" the images into a workable panorama that needs to be adjusted back to "square it up" Matt says.

Matt's work is currently on display at the newly opened Cork Wine Bar, 69 Thompson Street, SoHo, NYC.

For more information visit: Www.mattpetosa.com