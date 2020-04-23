Maryann Plunkett, Liza Jessie Peterson and More to Appear on 10PM WITH GALINSKY
10 PM With Galinsky is a new, thirty-minute talk-variety show that stars performer, artist, activist Robert Galinsky streaming live each night from his Alphabet City NYC studio. Galinsky interviews celebrities, newsmakers, and exceptional people doing extraordinary things. The casual conversation format features guest photographs and audience participation through live chat.
10 PM with Galinsky, streams live, Monday -Friday at 10 PM on Facebook.com/RobertGalinsky.
This week's guests include:
Monday April 27 at 10 PM
Clayton Patterson is a Lower East Side outlaw artist, rebel, photographer, infamous documentarist of riots, anarchists, squatters, graffiti and tattoo artists, skaters, poets, punks, leathered rock'n'rollers, skinheads, Santeria priests and the ignored, abused, and broken.
Tuesday April 28 at 10 PM
Liza Jessie Peterson is a Drama Desk Award Nominee, Agnes Gund's prestigious Art for Justice Fund recipient, featured in Ava Duvernay's, "The 13th", consultant on Bill Moyer's doc, "Rikers", critically acclaimed performer and writer of the one woman show "The Peculiar Patriot".
Wednesday April 29 at 10 PM
Coach Frank "Buddy" Leonard is a special Assignment Scout for the New England Patriots (Super Bowl winning season), tight ends coach St. Louis Rams, assistant head coach, tight ends Coach Boston College, 36 years in college/pro coaching, super soulful recruiter and mentor.
Thursday April 30 at 10 PM
Maryann Plunkett is a Tony Award winner for Broadway's Me and My Girl. Also featured/starring roles in film & TV: Brooklyn Lobster, Little Women,House of Cards, The Gabriels, MAD, Manifest, The Good Wife, Blue Valentine, The Squid and the Whale and much more
Friday May 1 at 10 PM
Robert Galinsky Solo - A mix of best moments from the past week's guests, improvisations with chatters, readings of new scripts and more variety
Past guest have included: Jay O. Sanders (JFK, Day After Tomorrow). Lin Shaye (Penny Dreadful, Insidious, Something About Mary), Billy Hayes (Midnight Express), Richard Stratton (Writer/ Producer), Keith Shocklee (founding member of "Public Enemy), Chad Morgan (Actor and Voiceover Artist).
Robert Galinsky is a performance and media coach whose clients include 50 Cent (Rapper/Actor), Libby Moore (Oprah Winfrey's Chief of Staff), Kofi Appenteng (President Africa-America Institute, Board, Ford Foundation), Ariel Barbouth (Founder, CEO Nuchas Empanadas) and many more. He has coached clients for appearances on Shark Tank, The View, ABC Nightline News, the Today Show and multiple presentations at the United Nations. Galinsky was head speaker coach for TEDx Teen for 10 years, from its inception, and his work as a coach and producer has taken him around the globe to such places as India, the United Kingdom, Canada and South America.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
