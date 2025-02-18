Mary-Louise Parker and David Alan Grier Join ELSBETH Season 2 as Guest Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The plot thickens in Season 2 of Elsbeth. According to Variety, Tony winners Mary-Louise Parker and David Alan Grier are the latest performers to guest star in the CBS crime series, joining an ever-growing list of Broadway alums that also includes Matthew Broderick, Laurie Metcalf, Nathan Lane, and more. The show airs Thursday nights at 10 PM ET on CBS.

Parker is set to play a minimalist and controlling influencer named Freya who, like many of the show's guest stars, commits a murder that will inevitably be investigated by Carrie Preston's Elsbeth. Likewise, Grier also stars as a suspicious character who is led to commit a heinous act of violence. The actor plays Arthur Greene Jr., the owner of a family mortuary who "does what must be done" to bury the secret of a problematic funeral.

Other guest stars this season include Broderick, Metcalf, Lane, Vanessa Williams, and Eric McCormack. Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and André De Shields all appeared in the first season of the show.

Mary-Louise Parker won the 2021 Tony Award for her run as Bella Baird in Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside on Broadway. Most recently, she was seen on stage in the Broadway revival of How I Learned to Drive, in a role she originated off-Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Prelude to a Kiss, Proof, Reckless, and The Sound Inside.

David Alan Grier's Broadway credits include The First, Dreamgirls, A Funny Thing Happen on the Way to the Forum, Race, Porgy and Bess, and A Soldier's Play. He has received four Tony Award nominations, winning an award for his performance in Porgy and Bess. Known for his appearance in the sketch comedy series In Living Color, Grier also appeared in the 2023 musical movie The Color Purple.

About Elsbeth

Elsbeth is an American police procedural comedy-drama television series that premiered on February 29, 2024, on CBS. It is a spin-off of The Good Wife (2009–2016) and The Good Fight (2017–2022). The series focuses on the offbeat Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional but astute attorney who, after a successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations, and corner criminals alongside the NYPD. She is assigned to oversee a monitorship or consent decree after some controversial arrests.