Martha Graham Dance Company to Host Open Rehearsal for ERRAND INTO THE MAZE and CAVE Next Month

This open rehearsal, on the eve of the Company's tour to Spain, Germany, and Italy, offers an intimate look at two works that span 75 years.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Martha Graham Dance Company to Host Open Rehearsal for ERRAND INTO THE MAZE and CAVE Next Month

The Martha Graham Dance Company's Studio Series will continue with an open rehearsal on Monday, October 9, at 6pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan.

This open rehearsal, on the eve of the Company's tour to Spain, Germany, and Italy, offers an intimate look at two works that span 75 years: Errand into the Maze (1947), Graham's transformation of the myth of the Minotaur as a journey into a woman's confrontation with fear; and Hofesh Shechter's electrifying CAVE, a full Company work that premiered in 2022. The evening will include a conversation with Graham Company Artistic Director Janet Eilber and the dancers.

Tickets are $30 (general) / $20 (students) and are available at the link below. Studio Series subscriptions are $150 for the full season, and include VIP seating for all events. Those unable to attend in person can join the Company's digital membership for $20/month at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance. It includes every Studio Series livestream and much more!

About the Martha Graham Dance Company

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. It is both the oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated dance company.

Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that unite the work of choreographers across time within a rich historical and thematic narrative, the Company is actively working to create new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.

Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Odeon of Herodes

Atticus theater on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the Company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world. For more information about the Company, visit www.marthagraham.org.




