Marla Mindelle 'Apologizes' For REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cancellation After BIG GAY JAMBOREE Song

Marla Mindelle has released a statement regarding the cancellation of The Real Housewives of Dubai after a song in The Big Gay Jamboree poked fun at the Bravo series.

"Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is D-List musical theatre actress Marla Mindelle," her Instagram video began. "I come to you today with somber news. Not about the political division, but even worse. The Real Housewives of Dubai has been put on pause after two season. We at the Big Gay Jamboree would love to apologize to Dubai."

The musical comedy follows Stacey's (Midelle) journey to becoming a Real Housewife. A song from the hit Off-Broadway musical, called "Real Housewife," features several punchlines about The Real Housewives of Dubai being the least popular Housewives series among Bravo fans.

"Now, I'm not going to say that our joke turned the tides of gay people against the Real Housewives of Dubai, but I'm not not gonna say that. By no means do I think I'm Andy Cohen, but I think I'm pretty close," the Titanique creator continued to joke.

The Big Gay Jamboree features several Easter Eggs for Bravo fans, including references to other Housewives cities and even a surprise cameo. Bravo's Andy Cohen recently visited the production.

Mindelle ended her video by stating that while The Real Housewives of Dubai may not be returning for a third season, fans can still get their fix at The Big Gay Jamboree at the Orpheum Theatre.

"My only hope for the survivors of Dubai is to pull a Real Housewives of Miami and make a triumphant return on Peacock eight years later that is so successful it transfer to Bravo and we celebrate the plastic surgery you may or may not have gotten. Anyway, if you are a Housewives fan or a Dubai fan, please come get your fix at the Big Gay Jamboree at the Orpheum Theater."

About The Big Gay Jamboree

Directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, with a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, and music & lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen, The Big Gay Jamboree is now in performances at the Orpheum Theatre.

The cast includes Marla Mindelle (Stacey), Alex Moffat (Keith), Paris Nix (Clarence), Constantine Rousouli (Bert), Natalie Walker (Flora), with Jaden Dominique, Brad Greer, Jeremiah Ginn, Amanda Lee, Jillian Mueller, Olivia Puckett, Melvin Tunstall, Clyde Voce, Cortney Wolfson, and John Yi rounding out the ensemble.

The Big Gay Jamboree centers on Stacey (Mindelle), who after blacking out from 18 Jägerbombs, wakes up hungover in the most terrifying place of all: an Off-Broadway musical. With no memory of how she got there, Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off, and figure out how the hell she’s gonna escape this 1940's golden age musical...while a live audience watches.

Starring and co-created by Marla Mindelle, the Obie- and Lucille Lortel Award winning actress/creator/gay genius behind the smash hit Titaníque, The Big Gay Jamboree is an outrageous new musical comedy that will leave you shook, cackling, and screaming "mother" at the stage.

The Big Gay Jamboree marks LuckyChap’s theater debut.

The creative team for The Big Gay Jamboree includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design), and Katie Gell (makeup design). Orchestrations are by Kris Kukul, Arrangements and Music Supervision by David Dabbon, and Casting is by Stephen Kopel.