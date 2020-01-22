Mark Degarmo Dance Presents The February 2020 Edition Of Its Transcultural Transdisciplinary Salon Performance Series

Mark DeGarmo Dance presents the February 2020 edition of its annual transcultural transdisciplinary Salon Performance Series with performances by Catey Clark, Joan Liu, Jill Moshman, and Frances Rosario-Puleo on February 6th at 7pm in Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio Theater 310. The artists' respective works-in-progress draw on such diverse wellsprings as: the calmness of disaster, boundaries imposed by education, exploring place through sensory memory, and examining the inclusions that form spirals in gemstones.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides an opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress of guest artists. The series highlights artists and performing art and dance forms underrepresented in traditional and commercial performing and performance art venues in New York City, the U.S., and internationally. Dr. Mark DeGarmo curates the series and facilitates audience response sessions during each installment by adapting Liz Lerman's Critical Response Process to the salon's purpose. An internationally recognized dancer, choreographer, writer and researcher with a passion for intercultural community-building, DeGarmo guides discourse among the artists and audience members and encourages the public to actively participate in the development of original works-in-progress, thereby supporting artistic creation through reflection and reflective practice.

Housed in The Clemente Center, where MDD has been an anchor resident member nonprofit organization since 2001, MDD's Salon Performance Series works to support the Clemente's mission, and its determination "to operate in a multicultural and inclusive manner, housing and promoting artists and performance events that fully reflect the cultural diversity of the Lower East Side and the city as a whole."

The 2020 series continues on Thursdays at 7 PM with:

March 5: David Appel, Sloka Iyengar, La'Toya Latney, Rachel Repins, and J Michael Winward

April 2: Ilona Bito, Jorrit Dijkstra, Enya Jordan, and Jessica Roseman

May 7: Gina Bonati, Kameron Chatman, Ara Fitzgerald, Gabriella Di Giuseppe, and Bridget James Ling

June 4: Callie Hatchett, Barbara Mahler, Zjana Muraro, and José Rivera Jr.

About the Artists

Catey Clark. Mover. Artist. Human. Graduated BFA dance from the University of Florida where she worked with artists such as David Dorfman, Juel D. Lane and Steffanie Batten Bland.

Joan Liu trained in multiple genres before starting her performing career with Taipei Royal Ballet. In 2019, Liu launched Axons Dance Theatre, focusing on the creative process and encouraging communication via dance.

Jill Moshman, choreographer, performer, and interdisciplinary artist, is co-creator and co-director of the multidisciplinary JKL Collective, based in process-driven creation curating artistic exchanges worldwide.

Frances Rosario-Puleo danced with the Nancy Meehan Dance Company for over 20 years. She currently performs with Craig Hoke Zarah and Nancy Zendora. She is a member of the Bergen Dance Makers.

Founded in 1987, Mark DeGarmo Dance is a leading nonprofit organization that educates underserved New York City communities and children; creates, performs, and disseminates original artistic work; and builds intercultural community through dance arts. Its NYC elementary school dance and literacy education program was heralded by the National Endowment for the Arts as "a national model." MDD was the subject of a coveted cover feature article by Dance Teacher magazine in June 2017. Since its incorporation, MDD has committed its resources to serving social justice, equity and equality issues across multiple fronts through dance arts in New York City, the U.S. and internationally.

A graduate of the Juilliard School Dance Division, DeGarmo's transcultural transdisciplinary commitment includes his writing "Transdisciplinary Performative Improvisation" for the University of Colima Mexico's textbook Teaching Choreographic Composition from a Transdisciplinary Focus (2020 Spanish publication pending). Dance Director of Tlacopac International Artist Residency Mexico City he is also an artist-scholar of Creative Agency Australia. His acclaimed creation and performance in Las Fridas: A Movement Installation and Offering about the pathos, life, loves, struggles, and art work of Mexican painter and revolutionary

Frida Kahlo has been called by New York audiences in November 2019: "Genius," "Wonderfully in your face," and "Frightening... in a way great art always should be." New York City performances of Las Fridas resume January 9-13 at Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio Theater 310 at The Clemente Center.

